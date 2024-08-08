Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Centre likely to introduce Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Parliament’s Monsoon Session is set for a contentious day as the government introduces the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 8, 2024). The bill aims to increase accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards, including the mandatory inclusion of women. Opposition parties are expected to resist, calling for the bill to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further consultation.

Meanwhile, Virudhnagar MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday (August 8, 2024) sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General asking for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house. Mr. Tagore explained that some Tamil fisherman have been attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan sea robbers. He urged the government to take the issue of maritime security seriously.