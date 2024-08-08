GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament Budget session LIVE updates: Centre likely to introduce Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The bill aims to increase accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards, including the mandatory inclusion of women

Updated - August 08, 2024 09:59 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 09:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listens as CPI(M) MP John Brittas speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listens as CPI(M) MP John Brittas speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parliament’s Monsoon Session is set for a contentious day as the government introduces the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 8, 2024). The bill aims to increase accountability and transparency in Waqf Boards, including the mandatory inclusion of women. Opposition parties are expected to resist, calling for the bill to be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for further consultation.

Also read: Parliament Budget Session August 7 Highlights

Meanwhile, Virudhnagar MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday (August 8, 2024) sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General asking for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house. Mr. Tagore explained that some Tamil fisherman have been attacked and robbed by Sri Lankan sea robbers. He urged the government to take the issue of maritime security seriously.

