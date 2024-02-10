GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24

In March 2023, the EPFO had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.10% in 2021-22

February 10, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The EPFO fixed a three-year high interest rate of 8.25% on employees’ provident fund for 2023-24 on February 10.

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has recommended an interest rate of 8.25% on Provident Fund deposits for 2023-24. At present, the interest rate is 8.15%.

“The move is a step towards fulfilling PM Modi’s guarantee of strengthening social security for India’s workforce,” said Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Also read: The woes of pensioners and PF members 

In March 2023, the EPFO had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.10% in 2021-22.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday,” a source said.

The 8.5% interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

CBT decision to be ratified by Finance Ministry

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.

(With inputs from PTI)

