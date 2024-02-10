Parliament Budget Session February 10 Live Updates | MPs gear up for last day of the 17th Lok Sabha

February 10, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

The BJP has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, while the Congress has issued a whip the Lower House to ensure the presence of MPs in Parliament on February 10 on account of some “very important” legislative business, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Though there was no official word on the nature of the business on the last day of the last session before the Lok Sabha polls, a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the ‘White Paper’ on economy, which was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on February 8. In her opening remarks, Ms. Sitharaman said the UPA regime left the economy in a critical state, and lacked both neeyat and niyam (intention and adherence to rules). While the Common Wealth Games (CWG) during the UPA regime brought disrepute, the G20 presidency under the Modi Government earned India global respect, the Minister said.

The Upper House passed three Jammu and Kashmir reservation Bills, previously cleared by the Lok Sabha. These include the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Discussions, unfolding over three hours, saw Opposition MPs largely supporting the reservations, but pointed out that the government’s reservation policies have not translated into welfare for SCs, STs and OBCs in the country.

For updates on Day 8 of the Parliament budget session, click here.

Read the live updates here: