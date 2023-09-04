Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 15

COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir / India / court administration / judiciary (system of justice)
September 04, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 10:00 am IST
On Friday, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said that the abrogation was not an executive decision and that the entirety of the Parliament which included Members of Parliament (MPs) of Jammu and Kashmir had been taken into confidence.
The Centre had earlier conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”.
Appearing before the Constitution Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon”. He said, Jammu and Kashmir had seen “enormous changes” post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Terrorism, infiltration, stone-pelting and casualties among security personnel have reduced by 45.2%, 90.2%, 97.2% and 65.9%, respectively.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioners however opposed the statistics provided by the Centre on the status of normalcy in the valley.
Chief Justice Chandrachud however clarified that the challenge will be decided solely on the basis of constitutional arguments and not on the statistics presented by the Centre.
Also Read | Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?
J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Lone also expressed disappointment over the submissions made by the Centre before the Supreme Court. He was referring to the Centre’s submission to the SC which stated about not restoring statehood immediately and withholding any timeline for Assembly elections in the Union Territory.
The SC had earlier asked the Centre to share a roadmap for the same for J&K, whose special constitutional status ended in 2019.Get the latest news from the Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8 | Day 9 | Day 10 | Day 11 | Day 12 | Day 13 | Day 14
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE