Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 15

CJI Chandrachud has clarified that the challenge will be decided solely on the basis of constitutional arguments and not on the statistics presented by the Centre.

September 04, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

On Friday, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi said that the abrogation was not an executive decision and that the entirety of the Parliament which included Members of Parliament (MPs) of Jammu and Kashmir had been taken into confidence.

The Centre had earlier conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”.

Appearing before the Constitution Bench, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon”. He said, Jammu and Kashmir had seen “enormous changes” post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Terrorism, infiltration, stone-pelting and casualties among security personnel have reduced by 45.2%, 90.2%, 97.2% and 65.9%, respectively.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioners however opposed the statistics provided by the Centre on the status of normalcy in the valley.

J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Lone also expressed disappointment over the submissions made by the Centre before the Supreme Court. He was referring to the Centre’s submission to the SC which stated about not restoring statehood immediately and withholding any timeline for Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

The SC had earlier asked the Centre to share a roadmap for the same for J&K, whose special constitutional status ended in 2019.