SC hearing on Article 370 | Parliament was taken into confidence before abrogation: Rakesh Dwivedi

Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.
| Photo Credit:
The Hindu
The Centre on Thursday conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”.
Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon”.
Mr. Mehta said Jammu and Kashmir had seen “enormous changes” post abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Terrorism, infiltration, stone-pelting and casualties among security personnel have reduced by 45.2%, 90.2%, 97.2% and 65.9%, respectively. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the petitioners however opposed the statistics provided by the Centre on the status of normalcy in the valley.
Chief Justice Chandrachud however clarified that the challenge will be decided solely on the basis of constitutional arguments and not on the statistics presented by the Centre.
The whole Parliament was taken into confidence during the abrogation including members of the Parliament from Kashmir who are also represented under the council of ministers: Dwivedi
Dwivedi says– ‘So the fact that Parliament’s recommendation has been obtained...the Parliament is not a foreign body. Any issue can be brought before the Parliament. Obtaining of recommendation is not foreign to the exercise of power under Article 370(3).’
He points out that instead of an executive action being taken, the whole Parliament was taken into confidence while abrogating Article 370, and that included members of the Parliament from Kashmir who are also represented under the council of ministers.
September 01, 2023 11:13
‘Recommendation’ under Article 370(3) means that the assent of the Constituent Assembly was not necessary to abrogate Article 370: Dwivedi
Dwivedi contends that the word ‘recommendation’ under Article 370(3) means that the assent of the Constituent Assembly was not necessary to abrogate Article 370.
September 01, 2023 11:01
The power that enables amendment of the Constitution is a constituent power; whether it rests on the Parliament or the President is immaterial: Dwivedi
Dwivedi submits– ‘ A power which enables amendment of the provisions of the Constitution, be it a derived constitutional power – its nature is constituent. The fact that it rests with the Parliament or the President would not make a difference. It is certainly not like the ordinance-making power.’
September 01, 2023 10:58
The proviso to Article 370(3) cannot be construed to mean that if it lapses, the constituent power also lapses: Dwivedi
Dwivedi says that the proviso to Article 370(3) cannot be construed to mean that if it lapses, the constituent power also lapses.
‘Yes, the proviso is a limitation so long as the J&K Constituent assembly is alive. It’s death does not mean the death of the main power’, he adds.
September 01, 2023 10:50
Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi continues his arguments
September 01, 2023 10:47
The hearing has begun
The Bench has convened. The hearing has begun.
September 01, 2023 10:29
The Bench will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Centre today
The Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Union government today.
September 01, 2023 10:26
Unable to give exact date when J&K Statehood would be restored, Centre tells Supreme Court
The Centre on Thursday conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”.
COMMents
SHARE