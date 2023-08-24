Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 10

The petitioners have concluded their arguments on Article 370. The Bench is set to hear submissions on behalf of the Union government.

August 24, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

As the petitioners contesting the abrogation of Article 370 concluded their arguments in the Supreme Court on August 23, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti expressed satisfaction and optimism regarding the case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday apprised the Supreme Court that the Union Government has no intention to interfere with the special provisions applicable to North Eastern states or other parts of India. Mr. Mehta made this statement following the apprehensions raised by advocate Manish Tewari about the implications of the abrogation on the prospects of States in the northeast.

The petitioners have concluded their arguments. The Bench is set to hear submissions on behalf of the Union government from Thursday.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. By abrogating Article 370, the Central Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.