Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 10

COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir / laws / judiciary (system of justice) / court administration / state politics
August 24, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:53 am IST
As the petitioners contesting the abrogation of Article 370 concluded their arguments in the Supreme Court on August 23, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti expressed satisfaction and optimism regarding the case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday apprised the Supreme Court that the Union Government has no intention to interfere with the special provisions applicable to North Eastern states or other parts of India. Mr. Mehta made this statement following the apprehensions raised by advocate Manish Tewari about the implications of the abrogation on the prospects of States in the northeast.
The petitioners have concluded their arguments. The Bench is set to hear submissions on behalf of the Union government from Thursday.
Also Read | Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?
On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. By abrogating Article 370, the Central Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.Get the latest news from the Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8 | Day 9
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE