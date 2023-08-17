Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates | Day 7

Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile State into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.

August 17, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

Senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Rajeev Dhavan on Wednesday argued in the Supreme Court that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was not a “relic” but a “brilliant articulation of statesmanship” by the Indian Constitution’s framers.

Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Mr. Dhavan submitted that the Article, which was abrogated in August 2019, was part and parcel of the multi-symmetrical federalism that defined the nation.

Mr. Dhavan argued that abrogation cannot be done when the erstwhile State was under the President’s rule. The consent of the State government was required before the President could have gone ahead.

The Parliament could not have assumed the role of the State Legislature and given itself the authority to change the very identity of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court said on August 10 that the surrender of Jammu and Kashmir’s sovereignty to India was “absolutely complete” with the accession of the former princely state in October 1947, and it was “really difficult” to say that Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile State, was permanent in nature.

Observing that once Article 1 of the Constitution says India shall be a Union of States, including Jammu and Kashmir, the transfer of sovereignty was complete in all respects, a five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said.

Schedule 1 of the Indian Constitution contains the list of States and Union Territories and their extent and territorial jurisdiction, and Jammu and Kashmir figures there in the list. The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, observed it cannot be said that some elements of sovereignty in Jammu and Kashmir were retained post Article 370.

