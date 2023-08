Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates| Day 4

The Supreme Court is hearing from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has been conducting day-to-day hearings

August 09, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on August 8 apprised a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that a unilateral executive decision cannot change the terms of a relationship that is constitutionally embedded in Article 370. The Bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, has been adjudicating upon a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the hearing, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also said that as a constitutional democracy, India seeks its public opinions through established institutions like the Parliament and not through Brexit-type referendums.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanian is set to advance submissions today i.e. on August 9 before the Bench.

The court on August 3 asked whether Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is being equated to the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

The court had earlier also raised the question as to whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.