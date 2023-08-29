HamberMenu
Live

SC hearing on Article 370 | Constitutional change that brings everyone at par cannot be faulted with: Centre

Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud said that Article 35A by conferring special rights on the people of Jammu and Kashmir curtailed three fundamental rights of persons domiciled in the rest of India

August 29, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said Article 35A, which empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide them special privileges, denied fundamental rights to others.

“Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to permanent residents and virtually took away the rights of non-residents. These rights included the right to equal opportunity of State employment, right to acquire property and the right to settle in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed.

The Bench also asked Attorney General R. Venkataramani to look into the suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science four days after he pleaded against the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 before the apex court. Justice B. R. Gavai also questioned the Centre about the “close proximity” between Mr Bhat’s appearance in court and the suspension order.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that the Preamble of the Constitution of India was made applicable to J&K without the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. He also contended that following the abrogation, there has been an influx of investments and tourists in the valley.

Also Read | Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. By abrogating Article 370, the Central Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.

  • August 29, 2023 11:23
    Article 370 confers a constituent power in the President under sub-article 3: SG Mehta

    SG Mehta contends that Article 370 confers a constituent power in the President under sub-article 3 which is a self-extinguishing provision.

  • August 29, 2023 11:00
    Madhav Rao Scindia case places limitations on the power of the Union government to use the route of an interpretation provision to abrogate substantive constitutional rights: CJI Chandrachud

    CJI Chandrachud says that the judgment of the Supreme Court in the original Madhav Rao Scindia v. Union of India (1970) has to be looked into as it places limitations on the power of the Union government to use the route of an interpretation or definition provision to abrogate substantive constitutional rights.

  • August 29, 2023 10:51
    This court had ruled that any change in the Constitution that brings everyone at par can never be faulted with: SG Mehta

    SG Mehta submits – ‘There were two constitutional provisions- Articles 291 and 362 which provided for privy purses. The central government exercised powers under Article 366 and deleted the term ‘princely states’. This court allowed that petition and said that so long as these two provisions exist, you cannot take away privy purses by merely changing Article 366 which is the definition clause. After the judgment in Madhavrao Scindia, there was a constitutional amendment. The government repealed it. So the route was taken. That came to be challenged and the matter went to be challenged in Raghunathrao Ganpatrao v. Union Of India (1993).’

    Placing reliance on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Raghunathrao Ganpatrao v. Union Of India, SG Mehta points out that the court had ruled that any change in the Constitution that brings everyone at par can never be faulted with.

  • August 29, 2023 10:41
    Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta provides a brief outline of his submissions

    Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta provides a brief outline of his submissions. He says that his arguments will focus on three parameters – the interpretation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the ambit of power of the legislature during the President’s Rule (Article 356).

  • August 29, 2023 10:35
    The hearing has resumed

    The Bench has convened. The hearing has resumed.

  • August 29, 2023 10:33
    The Bench will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Centre today

    The Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Union government today.

  • August 29, 2023 10:25
    Challenge to the abrogation of Article 370- what has happened so far?

    Stay updated about the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on the abrogation of Article 370 with The Hindu’s coverage of the latest developments.

    Read more here.

  • August 29, 2023 10:10
    SC says it is a ‘problem’ if J&K academic was suspended for appearing in Article 370 case

    The Supreme Court on August 28 asked the Attorney General of India to look into the suspension of a senior Kashmiri lecturer, Zaroor Ahmed Bhat, from his job by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in close succession of his arguing his challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 before the top court.

    “Mr. Attorney General, please use your good offices to see what happened. Somebody who appears in this court is suspended. Talk to the Lieutenant Governor… If there is some other reason, apart from his appearance in this court, that’s different… But this suspension happens in close succession to his appearance before us… just see what happened,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed the country’s top law officer R. Venkataramani.

    Justice B. R. Gavai also questioned the Centre about the “close proximity” between Mr. Bhat’s appearance in court and the suspension order.

    Read more here...
  • August 29, 2023 10:05
    Article 35A took away fundamental rights while giving special rights to permanent residents of J&K, says CJI

    Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said Article 35A, which empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide them special privileges, denied fundamental rights to others.

    “Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to permanent residents and virtually took away the rights for non-residents. These rights included the right to equal opportunity of State employment, right to acquire property and the right to settle in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed on August 28.

    Read more here...
