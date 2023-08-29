SC hearing on Article 370 | Constitutional change that brings everyone at par cannot be faulted with: Centre

SG Mehta contends that Article 370 confers a constituent power in the President under sub-article 3 which is a self-extinguishing provision.
- August 29, 2023 11:23Article 370 confers a constituent power in the President under sub-article 3: SG Mehta
- August 29, 2023 11:00Madhav Rao Scindia case places limitations on the power of the Union government to use the route of an interpretation provision to abrogate substantive constitutional rights: CJI Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud says that the judgment of the Supreme Court in the original Madhav Rao Scindia v. Union of India (1970) has to be looked into as it places limitations on the power of the Union government to use the route of an interpretation or definition provision to abrogate substantive constitutional rights.
- August 29, 2023 10:51This court had ruled that any change in the Constitution that brings everyone at par can never be faulted with: SG Mehta
SG Mehta submits – ‘There were two constitutional provisions- Articles 291 and 362 which provided for privy purses. The central government exercised powers under Article 366 and deleted the term ‘princely states’. This court allowed that petition and said that so long as these two provisions exist, you cannot take away privy purses by merely changing Article 366 which is the definition clause. After the judgment in Madhavrao Scindia, there was a constitutional amendment. The government repealed it. So the route was taken. That came to be challenged and the matter went to be challenged in Raghunathrao Ganpatrao v. Union Of India (1993).’
Placing reliance on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Raghunathrao Ganpatrao v. Union Of India, SG Mehta points out that the court had ruled that any change in the Constitution that brings everyone at par can never be faulted with.
- August 29, 2023 10:41Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta provides a brief outline of his submissions
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta provides a brief outline of his submissions. He says that his arguments will focus on three parameters – the interpretation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the ambit of power of the legislature during the President’s Rule (Article 356).
- August 29, 2023 10:35The hearing has resumed
The Bench has convened. The hearing has resumed.
- August 29, 2023 10:33The Bench will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Centre today
The Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant will continue to hear arguments advanced by the Union government today.
- August 29, 2023 10:25Challenge to the abrogation of Article 370- what has happened so far?
Stay updated about the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on the abrogation of Article 370 with The Hindu’s coverage of the latest developments.
- August 29, 2023 10:10SC says it is a ‘problem’ if J&K academic was suspended for appearing in Article 370 case
The Supreme Court on August 28 asked the Attorney General of India to look into the suspension of a senior Kashmiri lecturer, Zaroor Ahmed Bhat, from his job by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in close succession of his arguing his challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 before the top court.
“Mr. Attorney General, please use your good offices to see what happened. Somebody who appears in this court is suspended. Talk to the Lieutenant Governor… If there is some other reason, apart from his appearance in this court, that’s different… But this suspension happens in close succession to his appearance before us… just see what happened,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed the country’s top law officer R. Venkataramani.
Justice B. R. Gavai also questioned the Centre about the “close proximity” between Mr. Bhat’s appearance in court and the suspension order.Read more here...
- August 29, 2023 10:05Article 35A took away fundamental rights while giving special rights to permanent residents of J&K, says CJI
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said Article 35A, which empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide them special privileges, denied fundamental rights to others.
“Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to permanent residents and virtually took away the rights for non-residents. These rights included the right to equal opportunity of State employment, right to acquire property and the right to settle in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed on August 28.Read more here...
COMMents
SHARE