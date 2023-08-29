SC hearing on Article 370 | Constitutional change that brings everyone at par cannot be faulted with: Centre

Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud said that Article 35A by conferring special rights on the people of Jammu and Kashmir curtailed three fundamental rights of persons domiciled in the rest of India

August 29, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said Article 35A, which empowered the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide them special privileges, denied fundamental rights to others.

“Article 35A gave special rights and privileges to permanent residents and virtually took away the rights of non-residents. These rights included the right to equal opportunity of State employment, right to acquire property and the right to settle in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chief Justice Chandrachud, heading a Constitution Bench, observed.

The Bench also asked Attorney General R. Venkataramani to look into the suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior lecturer of political science four days after he pleaded against the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 before the apex court. Justice B. R. Gavai also questioned the Centre about the “close proximity” between Mr Bhat’s appearance in court and the suspension order.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that the Preamble of the Constitution of India was made applicable to J&K without the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’. He also contended that following the abrogation, there has been an influx of investments and tourists in the valley.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories. By abrogating Article 370, the Central Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.