Package - in 9 stories
The Supreme Court, hearing a series of petitions against the abrogation of Article 370, said that its ambit lay in investigating whether the repeal of the provision in August 2019 amounted to a “constitutional violation”.

CJI asks if petitioners want Supreme Court to assess government’s ‘wisdom’ in repealing Article 370

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 were referred to a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in 2019. File

Article 370 is an example of federalism, say counsel

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah at the Supreme Court on August 8, 2023 as the court hears petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.
Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?

K. Venkataramanan
Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with Kashmir’s Maharaja Hari Singh in Srinagar in May 1948.

J&K’s surrender of sovereignty to India was ‘absolutely complete’, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The Supreme Court is hearing a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution.

J&K Constitution limited executive powers of Union of India, says Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud hears senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s submission during the hearing on Article 370 on August 3, 2023.

Is Article 370 being equated to Basic Structure of Constitution, asks Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who heads a Constitution Bench examining the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, gestures during day 3 of the hearing on August 8, 2023. Photo: Youtube.com/@supremecourtofindia5950

Should Constitution be amended to make Article 370 permanent, asks CJI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
The shadow of a paramilitary jawan is cast on an armoured vehicle as he guards at a busy market in Srinagar on August 1, 2023. The Supreme Court on August 2, 2023 began hearing petitions challenging abroagtion of Article 370.

Post-1957, President retains power to scrap Article 370: Supreme Court

Krishnadas Rajagopal
‘At stake in the case is not only the bare relationship that the Constitution establishes between the Union and the States but also the sanctity attached to the various subtleties in this relationship’. File
In Article 370 hearing, the original text and spirit count

Suhrith Parthasarathy

Challenge to the abrogation of Article 370

Stay updated about the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on the abrogation of Article 370 with The Hindu’s coverage of the latest developments

August 19, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court of India began hearing from August 2 the constitutional challenge to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant has been conducting consecutive hearings in this matter. The five judges are the seniormost in the Court and members of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Several petitions have been filed challenging the Presidential Orders of August 5 and 6, 2019 as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (2019 Act) on the ground that they are unconstitutional. The key questions of law so far raised in the proceedings by the petitioners are — whether the status of J&K had not become permanent after the Constituent Assembly refrained from taking any decision on Article 370 before its dissolution in 1957; whether the latter effectively prevents the Union government from unilaterally altering the State’s relationship with India, and whether the initially ‘temporary’ provision has now attained a permanent character.

The petitioners have also argued that the 2019 Act is unconstitutional since Article 3 does not give the Parliament powers to downgrade federal democratic States into a less representative form such as a Union Territory. The delimitation exercise has also been challenged on the ground that it violates the right to equality.

The Bench has also raised several pertinent questions during the proceedings — whether the dissolution of the State Constituent Assembly could render Article 370 beyond abrogation, whether the provision forms a part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, and whether the ambit of judicial review prevents the court from assessing the ‘wisdom’ behind the Union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

The apex court has taken up this case for hearing after a delay of almost four years. In March 2020, when the Court last heard the matter, the question was about referring the case to a larger bench, which a five-judge bench presided by Justice N.V. Ramana refused. The case was referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench in 2019 by a three-judge bench led by former CJI Rajan Gogoi.

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6| Day 7

Here is comprehensive coverage of the historic constitutional case, day-to-day live updates from the court proceedings and in-depth analyses of the issues involved.

