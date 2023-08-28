HamberMenu
Live

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 11

Supreme Court on August 28 will hear the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

August 28, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Earlier, during the hearing on Thursday, August 24, the Union government said that the abrogation of Article 370 was required to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) can avail welfare schemes of the Centre. The court was also apprised that the abrogation has permitted the people of J&K to enjoy similar rights and privileges as the rest of the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the State’s sovereignty was ceded to the Union the moment the accession took place. He underscored that a merger agreement is not sina quo non for integration with the Union and said that other princely states apart from J&K had also not signed any such merger agreements.

Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud heading the Constitution Bench said during the hearing that ‘we cannot postulate a situation where the ends justify the means’.

Mr. Mehta had earlier apprised the Supreme Court that the Union Government has no intention to interfere with the special provisions applicable to North Eastern states or other parts of India. He made this statement following the apprehensions raised by advocate Manish Tewari about the implications of the abrogation on the prospects of States in the northeast.

Also Read | Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?

The Central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

  • August 28, 2023 09:26
    Omar, Mehbooba express satisfaction

    As the petitioners contesting the abrogation of Article 370 concluded their arguments in the Supreme Court on August 23, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — expressed satisfaction and optimism regarding the case.

    “I thank all the lawyers who spoke for Article 370. Those people who were not with the decision of August 5, 2019 were given the feeling they were not alone in this fight. Heavy and constitutionally apt arguments were given. I don’t think we could have done better than this. We now await the final judgement,” former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.

    Read more here | Article 370 hearing: Omar, Mehbooba express satisfaction
  • August 28, 2023 09:22
    Lecturer suspended for appearing in SC against abrogation of Article 370

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has placed a lecturer in the education department under suspension with immediate effect, days after he appeared in the Supreme Court as a party against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

    Senior Lecturer Zahoor Ahmad Bhat was removed from his place of posting in Srinagar and was attached to the office of Director School Education, Jammu, while a senior officer was appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into his conduct, according to an official order.

  • August 28, 2023 09:21
    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation today

    Supreme Court on Monday to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

