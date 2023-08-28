Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 11

As the petitioners contesting the abrogation of Article 370 concluded their arguments in the Supreme Court on August 23, the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir’s regional parties — the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — expressed satisfaction and optimism regarding the case.
"I thank all the lawyers who spoke for Article 370. Those people who were not with the decision of August 5, 2019 were given the feeling they were not alone in this fight. Heavy and constitutionally apt arguments were given. I don't think we could have done better than this. We now await the final judgement," former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said.
