Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 11

Supreme Court on August 28 will hear the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

August 28, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:45 am IST

Earlier, during the hearing on Thursday, August 24, the Union government said that the abrogation of Article 370 was required to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) can avail welfare schemes of the Centre. The court was also apprised that the abrogation has permitted the people of J&K to enjoy similar rights and privileges as the rest of the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the State’s sovereignty was ceded to the Union the moment the accession took place. He underscored that a merger agreement is not sina quo non for integration with the Union and said that other princely states apart from J&K had also not signed any such merger agreements.

Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud heading the Constitution Bench said during the hearing that ‘we cannot postulate a situation where the ends justify the means’.

Mr. Mehta had earlier apprised the Supreme Court that the Union Government has no intention to interfere with the special provisions applicable to North Eastern states or other parts of India. He made this statement following the apprehensions raised by advocate Manish Tewari about the implications of the abrogation on the prospects of States in the northeast.

The Central government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.