Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2

A number of petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

August 03, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on August 2 began hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, opened the arguments by saying that Article 370 was no longer a “temporary provision” and it had assumed permanence post the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

The senior counsel also apprised the Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant that the express terms of clause 3 of Article 370 show that a recommendation from the Constituent Assembly was essential to efface Article 370. Thus, in the wake of the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly whose recommendation was required to abrogate Article 370, the provision could not be revoked.

The Supreme Court on August 2 raised the question whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

