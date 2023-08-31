HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unable to give exact date when J&K Statehood would be restored, Centre tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that Jammu and Kashmir is ready for polls now and three elections are due soon — panchayat, municipality and State legislative assembly elections

August 31, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of a busy street in Srinagar on August 4, the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370

Representational image of a busy street in Srinagar on August 4, the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it is unable to give an “exact time” by which Statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir. However, it added that the Union Territory status is a “temporary phenomenon”.

Also read | SC hearing on Article 370 live updates, Day 13

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday gave the Centre leeway to claim it had converted Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory for a “stipulated period” in order to protect national security, but pushed the government to commit to a time frame by which it would be restored to a full-fledged State.

The inability to give an exact time is due to repeated and consistent disturbances that married the erstwhile State for decades together, the government said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that progress is being made to make it a State again.

The Centre also said that Jammu and Kashmir is ready for polls any time now. Mr. Mehta said three elections are due soon — panchayat, municipality and State legislative assembly elections

The Court said figures and facts of investments made, “nil” incidents of terrorism, infiltration and terrorism will not affect the constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution

The constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 will be met on constitutional grounds, CJI said

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said 5,000 people were kept under house arrest during the time of abrogation.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Article 370 / court administration / government

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.