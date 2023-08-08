Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates | Day 3

The Supreme Court is hearing from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has been conducting day-to-day hearings.

August 08, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

The Supreme Court has been adjudicating upon a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud heard extensive arguments from senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, will resume hearing the case today from 10:30 a.m. onwards.

The court on August 3 asked whether Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is being equated to the Basic Structure of the Constitution. The bench was reacting to Mr. Sibal’s submission that there was no constitutional process available to abrogate Article 370, and the provision had attained a “permanent character” after 1957 when the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly dissolved, leaving the Article unchanged.

Castigating the manner in which the process of abrogation was carried out, the senior counsel stated that it was a ‘political act’ and that the Governor and the Union government were working in tandem to invalidate Article 370.

During the hearing, Chief Justice D.Y Chandrachud enquired as to whether Article 370 was a provision in the Constitution that lay beyond the amending powers of the Constitution. Echoing similar concerns, Justice B.R. Gavai asked if Article 370 can be perceived to be unamendable especially since the Constitution is a living document.

Also Read | OPINION | Understanding Article 370

The court had earlier also raised the question as to whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.