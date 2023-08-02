HamberMenu
Live

SC hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Top court to hear batch of pleas challenging abrogation of J&K’s special status from today

A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings on petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution

August 02, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile State into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019.

Several petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile State into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearings from Wednesday.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, had on July 11 fixed July 27 as the deadline for filing written submissions and convenience compilations by different parties. The five-judge Bench had said the hearing will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearing and regular matters are not heard.

It had said the Centre’s affidavit with regard to the conditions prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, notification repealing Article 370 will have no bearing on the constitutional issue to be adjudicated by the five-judge Bench. On that day the Centre had stripped the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 02, 2023 09:23
    In Article 370 hearing, the original text and spirit count

    Today, August 2, the Supreme Court of India will begin hearing oral arguments in the case concerning the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The changes made to Article 370 through measures that commenced with a presidential order issued nearly four years ago, on August 5, were, by all accounts, seismic in proportion. Amendments were made to make applicable the entirety of India’s Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The State was also sundered into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.

    Read full story here

