SC hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Top court to hear batch of pleas challenging abrogation of J&K’s special status from today

Today, August 2, the Supreme Court of India will begin hearing oral arguments in the case concerning the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The changes made to Article 370 through measures that commenced with a presidential order issued nearly four years ago, on August 5, were, by all accounts, seismic in proportion. Amendments were made to make applicable the entirety of India’s Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The State was also sundered into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.
August 02, 2023
