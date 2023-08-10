Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates | J&K has constitutional autonomy, Parliament cannot make laws without its concurrence: Zaffar Shah

Shah submits that the State of J&K has constitutional autonomy which stems from the IOA and Article 370 of the Constitution. He contends that the President and the Union government can make laws for any State in the country without its consultation but not for J&K.
- August 10, 2023 11:16J&K has constitutional autonomy, laws cannot be made without concurrence: Shah
- August 10, 2023 11:12Limitations were imposed on the powers of the Parliament to make laws for J&K: Shah
Shah apprises the Bench that limitations were imposed on the powers of the Parliament to make laws for J&K. He says that the text of Article 370 makes it clear that concurrence is required for the Parliament to make laws pertaining to any of the subjects mentioned in the Seventh Schedule’s Lists except those mentioned in the IOA.
Even for the substantive provisions of the Constitution to apply, concurrence is needed, he adds.
- August 10, 2023 11:08‘Concurrence’ means concurrence of the J&K people has to be sought through the council of ministers: Shah
Shah submits further that the ‘concurrence’ of the State as mentioned in Article 370 implies that the concurrence of the people of J&K has to be sought through the council of ministers. He points out that J&K’s accession is unique as no merger agreement was signed by the Maharaja and the State continued to retain its constitutional autonomy.
- August 10, 2023 11:05Concurrence used in Article 370 instead of consultation; both parties have to agree: Shah
Shah apprises the Bench that the word ‘concurrence’ has been mentioned instead of ‘consultation’ under Article 370 when it comes to the Parliament’s powers to make laws for J&K. He says that this means that both parties have to agree.
- August 10, 2023 11:02The power to legislate was the most important power retained after accession: Shah
Shah says that the power to legislate was the most important power the Maharaja had retained after the accession and that is why Article 370 expressly bars the application of all provisions of the Indian Constitution to J&K except Article 370 itself.
- August 10, 2023 10:59The residual power of the Maharaja came to be subsumed by Article 370: Shah
Senior advocate Zaffar Shah submits that the genesis of framing the Constitution of J&K is rooted in the nature of the Instrument of Accession (IOA) as well as the Proclamation of 1948. That is why there was a Constitution for the State. The residual power of the Maharaja came to be subsumed by Article 370, he adds.
- August 10, 2023 10:42The hearing has resumed
The bench has convened. The hearing has resumed.
- August 10, 2023 10:25Bench to resume hearing arguments from 10:30 am today, senior advocate Zaffar Shah to advance submissions
The Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant will resume hearing from 10:30 am today.
Senior advocate Zaffar Shah appearing on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association is set to advance submissions today.
- August 10, 2023 10:23J&K Constitution limited executive powers of Union of India, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on August 9 asked why the Union of India, the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, or the political establishment in the rest of the country had never bothered to bring the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir “expressly” within the fold of the Constitution of India. Read more here.
- August 10, 2023 08:36Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 updates
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing from today.
