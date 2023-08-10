HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates | J&K has constitutional autonomy, Parliament cannot make laws without its concurrence: Zaffar Shah

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has been conducting day-to-day hearings from August 2.

August 10, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium on August 9 apprised a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that the Jammu and Kashmir (J&) Constituent Assembly did not intend for Article 370 to be abrogated and that it had envisioned for the Constitution of India to apply to J&K with modifications and exceptions. During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud also enquired if the Presidential Order [CO 272] could have amended Article 370(3) of the Constitution with the help of an interpretative provision –Article 367.

The court also enquired why the Union of India, the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, or the political establishment in the rest of the country had never bothered to bring the Constitution of J&K “expressly” within the fold of the Constitution of India. It also noted that the J&K Constitution had, over the years, limited the executive powers of the Union of India and restricted the legislative reach of the Parliament.

Earlier, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had contended that a unilateral executive decision cannot change the terms of a relationship that is constitutionally embedded in Article 370. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had also pointed out earlier that as a constitutional democracy, India seeks its public opinions through established institutions like the Parliament and not through Brexit-type referendums.

The court on August 3 asked whether Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is being equated to the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

Also Read | OPINION | Understanding Article 370

The court had earlier also raised the question as to whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

Get the latest news from Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4
  • August 10, 2023 11:16
    J&K has constitutional autonomy, laws cannot be made without concurrence: Shah

    Shah submits that the State of J&K has constitutional autonomy which stems from the IOA and Article 370 of the Constitution. He contends that the President and the Union government can make laws for any State in the country without its consultation but not for J&K.

  • August 10, 2023 11:12
    Limitations were imposed on the powers of the Parliament to make laws for J&K: Shah

    Shah apprises the Bench that limitations were imposed on the powers of the Parliament to make laws for J&K. He says that the text of Article 370 makes it clear that concurrence is required for the Parliament to make laws pertaining to any of the subjects mentioned in the Seventh Schedule’s Lists except those mentioned in the IOA.

    Even for the substantive provisions of the Constitution to apply, concurrence is needed, he adds.

  • August 10, 2023 11:08
    ‘Concurrence’ means concurrence of the J&K people has to be sought through the council of ministers: Shah

    Shah submits further that the ‘concurrence’ of the State as mentioned in Article 370 implies that the concurrence of the people of J&K has to be sought through the council of ministers. He points out that J&K’s accession is unique as no merger agreement was signed by the Maharaja and the State continued to retain its constitutional autonomy.

  • August 10, 2023 11:05
    Concurrence used in Article 370 instead of consultation; both parties have to agree: Shah

    Shah apprises the Bench that the word ‘concurrence’ has been mentioned instead of ‘consultation’ under Article 370 when it comes to the Parliament’s powers to make laws for J&K. He says that this means that both parties have to agree.

  • August 10, 2023 11:02
    The power to legislate was the most important power retained after accession: Shah

    Shah says that the power to legislate was the most important power the Maharaja had retained after the accession and that is why Article 370 expressly bars the application of all provisions of the Indian Constitution to J&K except Article 370 itself.

  • August 10, 2023 10:59
    The residual power of the Maharaja came to be subsumed by Article 370: Shah

    Senior advocate Zaffar Shah submits that the genesis of framing the Constitution of J&K is rooted in the nature of the Instrument of Accession (IOA) as well as the Proclamation of 1948. That is why there was a Constitution for the State. The residual power of the Maharaja came to be subsumed by Article 370, he adds.

    1947: Maharaja Hari Singh signs Instrument of Accession

    The prelude to it was an intricate maze.

  • August 10, 2023 10:42
    The hearing has resumed

    The bench has convened. The hearing has resumed.

  • August 10, 2023 10:25
    Bench to resume hearing arguments from 10:30 am today, senior advocate Zaffar Shah to advance submissions

    The Constitution Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai, and Justice Surya Kant will resume hearing from 10:30 am today.

    Senior advocate Zaffar Shah appearing on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association is set to advance submissions today.

  • August 10, 2023 10:23
    J&K Constitution limited executive powers of Union of India, says Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court on August 9 asked why the Union of India, the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, or the political establishment in the rest of the country had never bothered to bring the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir “expressly” within the fold of the Constitution of India. Read more here.

  • August 10, 2023 10:06
    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 4 updates

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 4

    The Hindu’s live updates on Supreme Court’s hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • August 10, 2023 10:06
    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 3 updates

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 3

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 3

  • August 10, 2023 10:06
    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2 updates

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 2

  • August 10, 2023 08:36
    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1 updates

    Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation | Day 1

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear from August 2 a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will conduct day-to-day hearing from today.

Related Topics

court administration / judiciary (system of justice) / Jammu and Kashmir / laws

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.