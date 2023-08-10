Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live updates | J&K has constitutional autonomy, Parliament cannot make laws without its concurrence: Zaffar Shah

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has been conducting day-to-day hearings from August 2.

August 10, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium on August 9 apprised a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud that the Jammu and Kashmir (J&) Constituent Assembly did not intend for Article 370 to be abrogated and that it had envisioned for the Constitution of India to apply to J&K with modifications and exceptions. During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud also enquired if the Presidential Order [CO 272] could have amended Article 370(3) of the Constitution with the help of an interpretative provision –Article 367.

The court also enquired why the Union of India, the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, or the political establishment in the rest of the country had never bothered to bring the Constitution of J&K “expressly” within the fold of the Constitution of India. It also noted that the J&K Constitution had, over the years, limited the executive powers of the Union of India and restricted the legislative reach of the Parliament.

Earlier, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had contended that a unilateral executive decision cannot change the terms of a relationship that is constitutionally embedded in Article 370. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had also pointed out earlier that as a constitutional democracy, India seeks its public opinions through established institutions like the Parliament and not through Brexit-type referendums.

The court on August 3 asked whether Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is being equated to the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

The court had earlier also raised the question as to whether the President’s power to declare inoperative Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not continue to hold the field after the dissolution of the erstwhile State’s Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.