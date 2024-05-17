The Supreme Court on May 17 is scheduled to hear pleas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the pleas are listed before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

The top Court on May 13 had refused interim bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls but agreed to list his plea to quash his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Mr. Soren had emphasised the need for parity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted interim bail to canvas votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. One phase of polling has already been conducted in Jharkhand on May 13 while the remaining phases are set to take place on May 20, May 25 and June 1.

The central agency had arrested Mr. Soren under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on January 31 after he submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister. He had been questioned for several hours at his official residence in Ranchi prior to his arrest.

While granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister on May 10, the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender on June 2. The eight-page bail order had rejected the ED’s contention that releasing Mr. Kejriwal on interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls would create an impression among the public, worse still, a judicial precedent, that politicians were a separate class, higher in status than the ordinary citizen and immune from arrest.

In the last hearing, the central agency apprised the Court that a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the pipeline and there is direct evidence of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “demanding” ₹100 crore as kickbacks in the liquor policy case.

The Chief Minister had questioned the timing of his arrest on March 21, just days after the Model of Conduct came into force, arguing that it was politically motivated with the ED acting as a “tool” of the ruling party, BJP, at the Centre. Earlier on April 9, the Delhi High Court had upheld Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by recording a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.