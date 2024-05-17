GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

LIVE Updates | Supreme Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren’s pleas against ED arrest

While the top Court had earlier refused interim bail to the former Jharkhand Chief Minister to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, it is likely to reserve its verdict today on the AAP supremo’s plea against ED arrest

Updated - May 17, 2024 11:30 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Supreme Court on May 17 is scheduled to hear pleas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Both the pleas are listed before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

The top Court on May 13 had refused interim bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls but agreed to list his plea to quash his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Mr. Soren had emphasised the need for parity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted interim bail to canvas votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. One phase of polling has already been conducted in Jharkhand on May 13 while the remaining phases are set to take place on May 20, May 25 and June 1. 

The central agency had arrested Mr. Soren under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on January 31 after he submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister. He had been questioned for several hours at his official residence in Ranchi prior to his arrest. 

Also Read: SC denies Soren’s plea for interim bail, but agrees to hear his challenge to arrest by the ED on May 17

While granting interim bail to the Delhi Chief Minister on May 10, the Supreme Court ordered him to surrender on June 2. The eight-page bail order had rejected the ED’s contention that releasing Mr. Kejriwal on interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls would create an impression among the public, worse still, a judicial precedent, that politicians were a separate class, higher in status than the ordinary citizen and immune from arrest. 

In the last hearing, the central agency apprised the Court that a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the pipeline and there is direct evidence of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “demanding” ₹100 crore as kickbacks in the liquor policy case. 

Also Read: ED says Kejriwal sees himself as a special person, accuses him of remarks ‘slapping the system’

The Chief Minister had questioned the timing of his arrest on March 21, just days after the Model of Conduct came into force, arguing that it was politically motivated with the ED acting as a “tool” of the ruling party, BJP, at the Centre. Earlier on April 9, the Delhi High Court had upheld Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest by recording a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Follow for live updates:
  • May 17, 2024 11:27
    Supreme Court disposes Hemant Soren’s plea against High Court’s delay pronouncing order

    The Supreme Court on May 10 disposed off former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea over the High Court’s delay in pronouncing order on his petition challenging his arrest, noting that the petition has become infructuous because the order has been delivered. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that Hemant Soren’s plea over delay in pronouncing order on the former Jharkhand Chief Minister plea challenging arrest has become infructuous.

    The apex court noted that Jharkhand High Court has recently delivered order on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Soren’s plea and rejected the petition challenging his arrest in the money laundering case.

    Read more here.

    Supreme Court disposes Hemant Soren's plea against High Court's delay pronouncing order

    Supreme Court disposes of Hemant Soren's plea challenging arrest delay, noting Jharkhand High Court's rejection of petition.

  • May 17, 2024 11:24
    What did the ED argue during the last hearing before the Supreme Court?

    Read The Hindu’s live coverage of the Supreme Court’s proceedings on the Delhi CM’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise policy case. 

    Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea against ED LIVE Updates: AAP to be made an accused in the Delhi excise policy case, ED tells SC

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing LIVE news: The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

  • May 17, 2024 11:22
    SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

    The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case till June 1, 2024 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

    “There is no gain saying that General Elections to Lok Sabha is the most significant and an important event this year, as it should be in a national election year. Between 650-700 million voters out of an electorate of about 970 million will cast their votes to elect the government of this country for the next five years. General Elections supply the vis viva to a democracy,” a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta observed in its order.

    Read more here

    SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

    The Bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5 - a day after the votes are counted on June 4.

  • May 17, 2024 11:18
    Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday moments before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on allegations of money laundering. Mr. Soren faces charges of benefiting from tribal land transactions based on forged documents.

    Watch here

  • May 17, 2024 11:17
    SC denies Soren’s plea for interim bail, but agrees to hear his challenge to arrest by the ED on May 17

    The Supreme Court refused interim bail on May 13 for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to campaign for the Lok Sabha election, but agreed to list his plea to quash his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a land scam.

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, the same two-judge combination that had granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 10, refused point blank Mr. Soren’s lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, when he asked for liberty to come out and canvas for votes in the ongoing general election.

    Read more here

    Hemant Soren Bail Plea: Supreme Court rejects interim bail plea for Soren; next hearing on May 17

    The Supreme Court on May 13 dismissed a plea requesting the release of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on interim bail for elections. The court agreed to list the matter on May 17, but expressed doubts about being able to hear it as the case list is choc-a-bloc.

  • May 17, 2024 11:15
    ED says Kejriwal sees himself as a special person, accuses him of remarks ‘slapping the system’

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making public utterances, which amounted to a “slap on the system”, on the very first day after he came out on interim bail granted to him by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more here

  • May 17, 2024 11:14
    Arvind Kejriwal asked for ₹100 crore as kickbacks, Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) told the Supreme Court on May 16 that a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the pipeline and there is direct evidence of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “demanding” ₹100 crore as kickbacks in the liquor policy case.

    Appearing before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju, for the ED, said it could even attach an equivalent of the alleged proceeds of crime. The ED said it was not driven by political motives to arrest Mr. Kejriwal on March 21.

    Read more here

    Arvind Kejriwal asked for ₹100 crore as kickbacks, Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court

    ED informs Supreme Court of complaint against AAP, alleging Kejriwal demanded ₹100 crore kickbacks; court examines arrest under PMLA.

