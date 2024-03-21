March 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 night in an Excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

The arrest, the first of a sitting Chief Minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to Mr. Kejriwal from any coercive action by the agency.

Soon after the High Court order, an ED team reached his residence and carried out searches. Subsequently, he was arrested, officials said.

As fresh developments unfolded through the day, Mr. Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order denying him any relief in the matter. The party has moved to the top court for an immediate hearing quashing Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest and has requested a hearing tonight itself.

Officials said a six-member team of the probe agency, along with an escort of the Delhi Police, reached his official residence on Flagstaff Road in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

The ED action against Mr. Kejriwal, coming amid campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, drew strong reactions from his AAP.

The high court did not grant any protection to Mr. Kejriwal from the agency’s action in the case, they said. The Bench listed the AAP leader’s application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

Earlier, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who reached Mr. Kejriwal’s residence soon after the ED team’s arrival, told reporters, “It seems that the ED is carrying out raids. I have not been allowed to go inside. It looks like ED is planning to arrest him.”

Reacting to the ED action, AAP MP Raghav Chadha alleged a “big conspiracy” to arrest Mr. Kejriwal just before the Lok Sabha elections.

In a series of posts on X, the party said, “ED reached the house of Delhi’s son @ArvindKejriwal! BJP should know that it is trying to move the mountain in whose support the entire country stands today. The people of Delhi are watching everything. No one will sit silent today.”

Using the hashtag #IstandWithKejriwal, it said, “The BJP can stoop down to any level to make Arvind Kejriwal bow down. The people of the country including entire Delhi are standing with their hero Arvind Kejriwal today. This dictatorship of yours will not last. And a Kejriwal will emerge from every house.”

Security beefed up around CM’s residence

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained AAP workers protesting outside the residence of Mr. Kejriwal.

Delhi Police had stepped up security and deployed additional personnel around Mr. Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines, officials said.

“The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence,” a police officer said.

Barricades were put up on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines in north Delhi and additional police personnel deployed there, officials said.

Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police have also been deployed near the Chief Minister’s residence, they said.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi Government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal’s name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Mr. Kejriwal for formulating the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Mr. Kejriwal is also facing an ED case in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).