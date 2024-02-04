GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

In this episode of Talking politics, we will discuss the events that led to the Hemant Soren’s arrest and the elevation of JMM vice-president Champai Soren to the post of Chief Minister

February 04, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday moments before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on allegations of money laundering. Mr. Soren faces charges of benefiting from tribal land transactions based on forged documents.

The judiciary will examine these allegations, but what necessitates the arrest of an accused is a serious question that the judiciary needs to settle in clearer and enforceable terms.

Editorial | Change in Jharkhand: On political leaders under the ED’s scanner  

Script and presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Gayatri Menon and Yuvasree S

