The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The Chief Minister is currently out of jail on interim bail till June 1.

Earlier, the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal till June 1, 2024, to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

“There is no gain saying that General Elections to Lok Sabha is the most significant and an important event this year, as it should be in a national election year. Between 650-700 million voters out of an electorate of about 970 million will cast their votes to elect the government of this country for the next five years. General Elections supply the vis viva to a democracy,” the Court observed in its order.

Also Read: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

The Court also barred Mr. Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He will also not be allowed to sign any official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

On April 9, in a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED and recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal bail | Grant of interim bail is based on individual facts of each case, Supreme Court notes

Follow live updates: