Arvind Kejriwal hearing live updates | SC hears Delhi CM’s plea challenging ED arrest in Delhi excise policy case

The top Court on May 10 granted interim bail to the AAP supremo till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls

Updated - May 16, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 11:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
People gather as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attends a roadshow in New Delhi on May 15, 2024, after the Supreme Court gave temporary bail to the AAP chief last week in a liquor policy case. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The Chief Minister is currently out of jail on interim bail till June 1.

Earlier, the Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal till June 1, 2024, to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

“There is no gain saying that General Elections to Lok Sabha is the most significant and an important event this year, as it should be in a national election year. Between 650-700 million voters out of an electorate of about 970 million will cast their votes to elect the government of this country for the next five years. General Elections supply the vis viva to a democracy,” the Court observed in its order. 

Also Read: SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1; bars him from visiting CMO or sign any official files

The Court also barred Mr. Kejriwal from visiting the Chief Minister’s office or the Delhi Secretariat. He will also not be allowed to sign any official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. 

On April 9, in a massive blow to the Chief Minister, the Delhi High Court said there was nothing illegal about his arrest by the ED and recorded a prima facie finding that there was adequate material, including statements of approvers, involvement of middlemen and references that cash was handed over for expenditure in the 2022 Goa elections. 

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal bail | Grant of interim bail is based on individual facts of each case, Supreme Court notes

Follow live updates:

  • May 16, 2024 11:41
    Fist remand order cannot be challenged after subsequent remand orders have already been passed by the sessions court, the ED argues

    “Is your case that if an arrest is effected under Section 19 of PMLA, a writ petition under Article 226 will not arise? You can only go to the Sessions Court?”, Justice Dipankar Datta asks SG Mehta. 

    “It is self-restraint exercised on the part of Your Lordships”, the SG replies. 

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju also appearing for the ED says that the first remand cannot be challenged after the Sessions Court has passed subsequent remand orders. 

  • May 16, 2024 11:38
    ED lawyer questions the maintainability of the Delhi CM’s plea

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the ED questions the maintainability of the petition filed by Mr. Kejriwal. He says that the procedure for arrest under Section 19 of the PMLA is cast-iron. 

    “The authority who decided the arrest is an officer not less than the rank of Deputy Director”, he adds. 

  • May 16, 2024 11:32
    SC begins hearing the Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has begun hearing the Delhi CM’s plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. 

    The Court likely to reserve the case for judgment. In an earlier hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna had said that the Bench may pass the judgment on the arrest in the first week of June.

    NEW DELHI, 10/04/2024: A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

