Hemant Soren moves SC against rejection of his bail plea by Jharkhand High Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud seeking urgent listing of his plea

May 06, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31, 2024, in connection to a money laundering case. 

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31, 2024, in connection to a money laundering case.  | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court on May 6 against rejection of his bail plea by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud seeking urgent listing of his plea.

The Bench also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it would look into the request.

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed Mr. Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.

Mr. Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 and is at present in judicial custody and lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was sent to the jail on February 15 after 13-day custody of the ED.

