Centre misusing power to harass Opposition parties, says Kalpana Soren

Hemant Soren’s wife says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “misguiding the country for the last 10 years” and “needs to be ousted from power”.

Published - May 12, 2024 04:54 am IST - Medininagar (Jharkhand)

PTI
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Murmu Soren.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Murmu Soren. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing power to harass Opposition parties.

Ms. Soren, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, said Mr. Soren was sent behind the bars as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him a “victim of politics”. She hit out at Mr. Modi, accusing him of “misguiding the country for the last 10 years”.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre has been misusing power to harass Opposition parties... The Prime Minister has been exposed and needs to be ousted from power,” Ms. Soren said at an election rally.

“Adivasis and Dalits are untouchables for Modi. Hence, he made Hemant Soren a victim of politics,” she said.

