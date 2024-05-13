GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court rejects interim bail plea for Hemant Soren; next hearing on May 17

The court agreed to list the matter on May 17, but expressed doubts about being able to hear it as the case list is choc-a-bloc

Updated - May 13, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. File photo

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on May 13 dismissed a plea requesting the release of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on interim bail for elections. The court agreed to list the matter on May 17, but expressed doubts about being able to hear it as the case list is choc-a-bloc.

The apex court is closing for summer holidays from Friday, May 17, 2024.

Also Read: ED arrests three more in land scam case linked to Hemant Soren

Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr. Soren, whether his client was ever in actual possession of 8.8 acres at Bariatu, Ranchi alleged by the Enforcement Department (ED) to be proceeds of crime.

Mr. Sibal said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was never in possession and even the predicate offence alleged “forcible possession” is not a scheduled offence under PMLA

The top court said the case would be posted in the week commencing on May 20.

Mr. Sibal however urged for an earlier date, saying that the elections would be over by then. “The SC had earlier sent him to the Jharkhand High Court. But the court delayed pronouncement of judgment in Soren’s plea for quashing arrest,” said Mr. Sibal.

The court finally agreed to list the case on May 17.

court administration / judiciary (system of justice) / investigation / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha / Jharkhand

