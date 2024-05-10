GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates | Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM till June 1 in excise policy case

The Delhi Chief Minister has been in judicial custody since his arrest by the ED on March 21. The central agency has opposed the move to grant interim bail saying it will end arrests of politicians as elections are a year-round phenomenon in India

Updated - May 10, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has been asked to surrender to the prison authorities by June 2.

A Bench comprising Justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta said they will be passing a a detailed order over the matter soon. 

The judges earlier pointed out that it would be wrong on the part of the Chief Minister to exercise his official duties or sign files if he were to obtain interim bail. “Such a development would have a cascading effect,” Justice Khanna observed. 

Also Read: Supreme Court defers order on bail plea of Kejriwal

On Thursday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) opposed the grant of any interim relief to the AAP supremo saying that if “unscrupulous” politicians are given bail for campaigning, none of them can ever be arrested, as elections are an “all-year-round phenomenon” in India. Such relief would incentivise every criminal to be a politician and be in campaign mode throughout the year while committing rampant offences, the agency said in a 44-page affidavit. 

After the ED filed its affidavit, the AAP, in a press release, said that a complaint was lodged with the Supreme Court’s registry since the affidavit is a “blatant disregard of legal procedures”, considering that the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court on Friday. 

Also Read: Why did the Delhi High Court uphold Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in excise policy case? | Explained

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, barely days after the Model Code of Conduct for the general election was declared on March 16. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail on his sixth stretch of remand till May 20. 

Follow the updates here:
  • May 10, 2024 15:32
    Big change will come in the country: Saurabh Bharadwaj

    A big change is going to come in the country now that Kejriwal is going to come out on bail to campaign in the election, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

  • May 10, 2024 15:25
    Today truth and the idea of democracy have won: Atishi

    It is not just Kejirwal who has gotten interim bail today. Today truth has won. The idea of democracy has won. Today those who believe in the the constitution have won. 

    Whenever the constitution and democracy have been in trouble, the Supreme Court has come to the fore and protected it. 

    The dictatorial forces will be defeated and we can do this with the power of our vote, AAP leader Atish said.

  • May 10, 2024 15:23
    AAP welcomes SC’s interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

    The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said truth can be troubled but not defeated.

    In a major relief to Mr. Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    “Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

    - PTI

  • May 10, 2024 15:14
    SC decision ray of hope: Gopal Rai

    The Supreme Court decision is a ray of hope for those who love the country, I thank the top court for granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

  • May 10, 2024 14:21
    Bench to pass detailed order soon

    SC says that that it will pass a detailed order soon. 

    Justice Khanna says that the top Court will try to conclude arguments next week and also ‘try and pronounce the judgment if possible’. 

  • May 10, 2024 14:20
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposes the interim bail

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposes the interim bail saying that Kejriwal did not respond to summons by the ED three or four times citing elections. 

    “He was arrested in March”, Justice Khanna reasons. 

  • May 10, 2024 14:12
    Supreme Court grants interim bail to the Delhi CM till June 1

    The Bench says it has passed an order giving Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1. 

    “He will surrender on June 2”, says Justice Khanna. 

    Arvind Kejriwal

  • May 10, 2024 14:07
    The hearing has begun
  • May 10, 2024 13:32
    SC to hear the Delhi CM’s interim bail plea at 2 pm

    A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear at 2 pm the Delhi Chief Minister’s interim bail plea against his arrest by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju will appear on behalf of the central agency. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing the AAP supremo. 

    New Delhi: Indian national flag flies at half-mast at Supreme Court during the seven-day state mourning on demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01-09-2020_000068B)

  • May 10, 2024 13:29
    How has the ED countered the Chief Minister’s claims?

    The Central agency said that the arrest of Mr. Kejriwal was based on material evidence which indicated that the Chief Minister was guilty of money laundering. “A differential treatment in favour of a politician who is guilty of the offence of money laundering would violate the rule of law, which would be a violation of the basic structure of the Constitution,” the ED noted.

    Read more here.

  • May 10, 2024 13:28
    What happened during the last hearing before the Supreme Court?

    Read The Hindu’s live coverage of the proceedings here

    Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea: Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

    Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail Plea hearing: The top Court said that interim bail will only be granted if the AAP supremo agrees to refrain from discharging any official duties

  • May 10, 2024 11:51
    Bail to Kejriwal to campaign will end arrests of politicians as elections are year-round phenomenon in India, ED tells Supreme Court

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday cautioned the Supreme Court against granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, saying that if “unscrupulous” politicians are given bail for campaigning, none of them can ever be arrested, as elections are an “all-year-round phenomenon” in India. 

    Read more here

    Bail to Kejriwal to campaign will end arrests of politicians as elections are year-round phenomenon in India, ED tells Supreme Court

    ED cautions Supreme Court against granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal for election campaigning, citing equality and rule of law.

  • May 10, 2024 11:23
    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

    The case arose from a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022 alleging that there were procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which came into force in November 2021 but was later scrapped in July 2022. 

    The Chief Secretary alleged that kickbacks received by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) leaders from operators of alcohol businesses for preferential treatment were used to “influence” the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Subsequently, the ED claimed that the scam involved giving wholesale liquor businesses to private entities with a fixed margin of 12% for a 6% kickback.

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer here

    The legal issues surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest | Explained

    Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Hindu explores the legal issues surrounding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED, including what legal contentions have been raised during the proceedings and what do judicial precedents say?

  • May 10, 2024 10:53
    AAP lodges complaint about ED’s affidavit opposing bail to Kejriwal

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said the legal team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised strong objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing interim bail for him in the Supreme Court. The party said a complaint has been lodged with the Supreme Court’s registry denouncing the ED’s affidavit as a “blatant disregard of legal procedures”, considering that the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court on Friday.

    Read more here

    AAP lodges complaint about ED’s affidavit opposing bail to Kejriwal

    AAP condemns ED's objection to Arvind Kejriwal's bail, citing lack of evidence and political bias in arrest during elections.

