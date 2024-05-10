Arvind Kejriwal granted interim bail till June 1 in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case till June 1, 2024 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are passing an order. We are giving him interim release till June 1, 2024. We will be giving our reasons in an order to be uploaded shortly,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading a two-judge Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, announced in open court at 2 p.m.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody till May 20.

Justice Khanna indicated that the timing of Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21, days after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, was one of the reasons for giving interim relief to the Chief Minister.

“The ECIR was registered in August 2022, but he was arrested only in March 2024. He was there for one-and-half years. He could have been arrested before (March) or afterwards (after August 2022),” Justice Khanna pointed out amidst objections raised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Justice Khanna said 22 days of liberty for Mr. Kejriwal to campaign for Aam Aadmi Party would “not make a difference now”.

The court said Mr. Kejriwal would surrender on June 2 before the jail authorities. The ED lawyers urged the court to restrict Mr. Kejriwal from going public about the case against him. “He must not speak on the case,” Mr. Mehta said.

The short hearing, which lasted a little over four minutes, began with senior advocate M.A. Singhvi, for Mr. Kejriwal, objecting to an affidavit filed by the ED on Thursday to “prejudice” the court against granting interim bail.

“The arguments on the point of interim bail were over. The order was reserved for pronouncement, and then they (ED) file this affidavit,” Mr. Singhvi said.

Justice Khanna offered Mr. Mehta to make any additions to his submissions on the point of bail.

“I cannot find any precedent to assist Your Lordships in favour of or against the grant of interim bail so that a person can campaign for elections,” Mr. Mehta responded.

The law officer said repercussions to the possibility of getting bail for election campaigning has already started with Amritpal Singh, who is detained under the National Security Act over Khalistani activities, approaching court for bail to contest in the elections.

“That is a different concern,” Justice Khanna said. “It is the concern of the nation,” Mr. Mehta replied.

“We cannot compare that with this case… Let us not put it in such simple straitjacket terms like that,” Justice Khanna said.

The court said it intended to wrap up arguments on Mr. Kejriwal’s petition to quash his arrest in the case next week and pronounce a judgment shortly.

On Thursday, the ED affidavit had argued that granting interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal for election campaigning would be anathema to the rule of law, equality and create a precedent which would permit “all unscrupulous politicians to commit crimes, avoid investigation under the garb of one election or the other, be it municipal election or panchayat elections or assembly or general elections, and thereafter, upon being arrested, seek interim bail to campaign for one election or the other”. In a federal structure, one election was as good as another.

It said such a bail order to Mr. Kejriwal would create two separate classes of people in the country. “The ordinary people who are bound by the rule of law and politicians who can seek exemption from laws with the hope of securing interim bail to campaign for elections,” the ED had argued.

No political leader has ever been granted interim bail to campaign. An interim bail for Mr. Kejriwal to canvas votes for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a “star campaigner” would incentivise every criminal to be a politician and be in campaign mode throughout the year while committing rampant offences. Politicians can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen. They are as much liable to be arrested and detained for committing offences as any ordinary person, the Central agency had reasoned.

On Friday, after hearing the bail order, Mr. Mehta reminded the court that Mr. Kejriwal had skipped summons in October 2023 citing elections in five States. He had ducked summons in December last year referring to the Rajya Sabha elections. He had eschewed summons in January 2024 claiming his presence was required for the Goa polls.

“His argument that the timing of his arrest before the general elections would render the arrest bad is a complete red-herring and self-contradictory for the reason that for the past six months he had cited one election after another for not complying with the law which an ordinary citizen would be otherwise obliged to follow,” the Central agency had noted in its affidavit.