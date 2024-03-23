GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

The New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, aimed to revolutionize the liquor retail landscape in the capital

March 23, 2024 03:14 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday, March 21st, arrested in the Delhi excise policy case, in which he had been issued multiple summons by the Enforcement Directorate.

The New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, introduced in November 2021, aimed to revolutionize the liquor retail landscape in the capital. Its objectives were to maximize revenue for the state, combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol, and enhance the consumer experience. However, the policy encountered vehement opposition and allegations of procedural irregularities, ultimately leading to its annulment on August 1st, 2022.

One of the key points of the revamped policy was the withdrawal of the state government from direct involvement in liquor retail. It envisioned a proliferation of liquor vendors to offer consumers a broader array of brands, coupled with an emphasis on creating a safer and more inclusive shopping environment.

Additionally, the policy proposed reducing the age of alcohol consumption from 25 to 18, although this aspect did not materialize due to legislative constraints.

Why was the policy controversial? Why was it withdrawn and what are the accusations against Arvind Kejriwal?

Production and script: Shikha Kumari

Voiceover: Jude Francis Weston

