Money-laundering case against former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Enforcement Directorate makes fresh arrest

April 09, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Ranchi

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a fresh arrest in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren,” official sources said on April 9.

“Mohammed Saddam was lodged in jail as part of an alleged land scam case of Jharkhand and the Central agency took his custody under the anti-money laundering law after an application was made to the court,” the sources said.

This is the third arrest in the case after the 48-year-old Soren and former State government Revenue Department sub-inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

Saddam is alleged to have "forged" land records related to the 8.86 acre land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in January shortly after he resigned as the CM. He is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda jail at Hotwar in Ranchi under judicial custody.