Leaders of the INDIA Opposition bloc have decided to raise the NEET issue in both Houses of Parliament on June 28 and members will give notices in this regard, sources have said.

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move on Friday in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to it is expected on July 2. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the motion and the Prime Minister could respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House.

In her address on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the “biggest and darkest chapter” of a direct attack on the Constitution and said the country emerged victorious over unconstitutional forces. She also said the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said after listening to the President’s address it seems PM Modi is in a state of perpetual denial, claiming that people of India have rejected him in this election by not giving the BJP a majority. “Modi ji is making a futile attempt to garner some applause by making the Honourable President read lies, which the people of India have rejected in the 2024 elections,” he said while referring to the President’s address.