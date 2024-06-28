GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament session Day 5 LIVE: Opposition to raise NEET paper leak issue in both Houses

In her address on June 27, President Droupadi Murmu said the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished

Updated - June 28, 2024 08:39 am IST

Published - June 28, 2024 08:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 27, 2024.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi, on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leaders of the INDIA Opposition bloc have decided to raise the NEET issue in both Houses of Parliament on June 28 and members will give notices in this regard, sources have said.

BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move on Friday in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to it is expected on July 2. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi will move the motion and the Prime Minister could respond to the debate on July 3 in the Upper House.

Also read: Parliament session day 4 highlights

In her address on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the “biggest and darkest chapter” of a direct attack on the Constitution and said the country emerged victorious over unconstitutional forces. She also said the government is fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished.

Also read | Lok Sabha erupts as Speaker Om Birla reads resolution on Emergency

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said after listening to the President’s address it seems PM Modi is in a state of perpetual denial, claiming that people of India have rejected him in this election by not giving the BJP a majority. “Modi ji is making a futile attempt to garner some applause by making the Honourable President read lies, which the people of India have rejected in the 2024 elections,” he said while referring to the President’s address.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • June 28, 2024 08:39
    Anurag Thakur to move Motion of Thanks in LS, PM’s reply likely on July 2

    BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur will move on June 28 in the Lok Sabha Motion of Thanks on the President’s address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to it is expected on July 2.

    According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj will second the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

    As per convention and parliamentary procedures, after the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adopt separate motions thanking the President for the address. - PTI

  • June 28, 2024 08:08
    INDIA bloc plans adjournment motions in both Houses of Parliament on NEET issue

    Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will move adjournment motions in both the Houses of Parliament on June 28 over the alleged irregularities in the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) and paper leaks in other public exams.

    The decision was taken at a meeting of the Opposition bloc, held at the official residence of Congress president and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was also present at the meeting attended by floor leaders of parties in the alliance. Mr. Gandhi is likely to formally spell out the Opposition’s strategy on Friday morning at a media interaction just before the Lok Sabha begins.

    Click here to read more...

Parliament proceedings / parliament / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / national politics

