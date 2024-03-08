GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health camps, fun activities mark celebrations on International Women’s Day eve

Naval Dockyard, with the support of Medicover Hospital, organised an awareness and screening camp for osteoporosis and anaemia, for women employees. Rear Admiral R. Vijay Shekar, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, inaugurated the camp.

March 08, 2024 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Girl students showcasing their talent on stage at a programme, organised on the eve of International Women’s Day, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Girl students showcasing their talent on stage at a programme, organised on the eve of International Women’s Day, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Educational institutions, government organisations, and NGOs held awareness programmes, meetings, health camps for women, and fun-filled activities for girls and women at various places in the city on Thursday, the eve of International Women’s Day.

Naval Dockyard, with the support of Medicover Hospital, organised an awareness and screening camp for osteoporosis and anaemia, for women employees. Rear Admiral R. Vijay Shekar, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, inaugurated the camp.

Bone density scans and complete blood count tests were performed for a total of 198 women employees of the yard.

The weeklong Women’s Day celebrations, organised by the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoR WWO) concluded at Rail Club, here, on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Manjushree Prasad, president ECoR WWO-Waltair, spoke on the important role women play in the growth of the nation and the important of women empowerment for the progress of society and development of the nation.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad commended women employees, who brought laurels to the railways and the nation. He spoke on the multifaceted roles of women as Loco Pilots, Train Managers, Track Maintainers and in various departments.

Dr. G. Nithya and Dr. P. Venkateswara Rao of Omega Hospitals gave a presentation on ‘breast and cervical cancer’ to create awareness among women employees.

CREDAI Women’s Wing (CWW), organised a meeting at Waltair Club, to mark the occasion. Kavya Poornima, who turned blind due to a rare disease, who participated in the meeting, said that her handicap had not deterred her from pursuing a career in architecture and becoming an architect.

CWW secretary Neeraja Jami and AP Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Wing president, Geetha Srikanth spoke.

IGNOU Regional Centre, Visakhapatnam, organised Women’s Day celebration at the IGNOU Study Centre at the KGH Government Nursing College. Student Centre Coordinator M. Satyavalli presided.

IGNOU Regional Centre Director Gonipati Dharma Rao called for a change in the outlook of society towards women to ensure their progress. He spoke about the rights given to women by the Constitution.

