GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anaemia, poor weight gain among pregnant women in rural areas still a cause for concern, says DPH

March 07, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated March 08, 2024 06:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anaemia and poor weight gain among pregnant women in rural areas remain a cause for concern for public health officials.

According to T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, at least 50% of women covered under the ‘First 1,000 Days of Life’ initiative, who visit Primary Health Centres (PHC), do not meet the required haemoglobin and weight criteria.

Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), the director stressed the need to ensure the health of women. “The two criteria [haemoglobin and weight] indicate the kind of antenatal care they are receiving to ensure safe motherhood. These indicators help us to pick up women who are in need of attention. A woman should gain at least nine kg of weight from the start of pregnancy to have a healthy baby. Maintaining ideal body weight and haemoglobin remain a challenge,” he said.

Roughly, 37,000 pregnant women in 23 blocks that have poor maternal and child health indicators are covered under the initiative, Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

The aim of the scheme is to ensure proper nutrition of pregnant women and newborns (up to two years of age). “Ensuring safe motherhood will pave the way for a safe delivery free from infections, and the growth/development of baby and healthy adolescence,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

When a woman reaches her middle age, she should come for compulsory health screening, but this remains a low priority, he added. Whether with family or at the workplace, women should be encouraged for periodic screening. “Lifestyle management for maintaining an ideal Body Mass Index and screening is important. Family has the responsibility to take care of the women in the house, be it a mother, a wife, a sister or a daughter,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.