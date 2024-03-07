GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Helping rural women find market for their craftware

Gouri Sanket Manjrekar has set up Pankh India Foundation that trains women in perfecting their skills

March 07, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Belagavi

B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
Rural women with Gouri Sanket Manjrekar who has set up Pankh India Foundation to help find market for their handicrafts.

Rural women with Gouri Sanket Manjrekar who has set up Pankh India Foundation to help find market for their handicrafts. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gouri Sanket Manjrekar, a young entrepreneur from Chikkodi in Belagavi district, has helped several rural women find stable market for their craftware.

Pankh India Foundation, started by her, takes women into its fold and hand holds them at every stage. They are trained either to perfect their existing skills or imparted new ones. They are motivated to create or modify products that have assured markets. At the end, they are assisted to exhibit or sell their products.

A post-graduate in computer applications, she used to work for a multinational company. She underwent executive coaching from IIM Raipur. But she quit her job and settled down in Chikkodi.

Along with co-founder Manish Shanbhag, she started Pankh Handicrafts to provide sustainable livelihood to underprivileged women. The women can be contacted through the website, https://pankhindia.org/.

“We also export some of our products overseas. We have worked with the Embassy of India in Paris to promote Make In India through handcrafted jute bags and folders,” she said.

She also started an online forum for women named STREE-Educate Employ Empower that aims to empower women through education reformation.

Its programmes now reach nearly 10,000 regularly. In 2019, she was given Indian Women Excellence and Leadership Award in the NGO and Rural Entrepreneurship category.

Ms. Manjarekar admits that women entrepreneurs face some problems, compared to men. However, she said that the problems she faced were fewer than what others may have faced.

“Embarking on my journey in social work for rural women was a transformative experience, marked by challenges as well as growth. My struggle initially stemmed from the stark differences between rural and urban life. Adaptation was key. I had to immerse myself in the grassroots, male-centric environment. Yet, empowering these rural women, against all odds, empowered me in return,” she said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.