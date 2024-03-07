GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adding value to traditional art: Hase drawings on saris

Bhagirathi, an entrepreneur and artist of Sagar taluk, is probably the first woman to draw traditional Hase on saris

March 07, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Sagar (Shivamogga)

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris.

Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris. | Photo Credit: G.T. Sathish

Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris.

Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris. | Photo Credit: G.T. Sathish

Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris.

Bhagirathi, an artist and entrepreneur of Sagar, draws Hase on saris. | Photo Credit: G.T. Sathish

Her eyes glued to the sari spread on the table in front of her, 59-year-old Bhagirathi K.B. is busy drawing at her shop, Khadi Mane, in Sagar, Shivamogga district.

“It takes at least 10 to 15 days to finish Hase drawing on a sari,” said Ms. Bhagirathi. She is probably the first Hase artist to use her skills to embellish saris. Hase Chittara of Hase Chitra is a traditional art form that has passed through many generations. No auspicious occasion is complete without Hase drawings being drawn on walls and baskets in many parts in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts. The families of Deevaru, Vokkaliga, Madivala, and Dalits follow this tradition.

Meticulous work

“The art form involves drawing many lines, and connecting points. Each stroke has to be finished in one go, without a break. Maintaining symmetry in designs is key,” said Ms. Bhagirathi. Earlier, the artists mixed rice flour in water to draw against a maroon background. Now, many artists use acrylic colours to draw, as Bhagirathi does for her work on saris, reinventing an art form she learnt from her mother and grandmother.

Prior to this, Bhagirathi for nearly 30 years worked for Charaka Women’s Multipurpose Industrial Cooperative Society, founded by theatre personality Prasanna, in Heggodu. She travelled across the State, met weavers and tailors organised them, and also offered them jobs. However, in the last three years, she started her own shop, Khadi Mane in Sagar, roping in women weavers and tailors.

Only two a month

She purchases plain cotton sarees from weavers and spends days drawing on them. “In a month, I can draw Hase only on two saris. I cover the borders and pallu with my traditional drawings. Considering the labour put in for Hase work, I quote the price” she said. So far, she has sold around 50 saris with Hase chittara. Recently, she received enquiries from the USA, and she is expecting orders from there too. She has taught Hase Chittara to hundreds women, but as of now she paints on saris only by herself.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.