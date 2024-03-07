GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celebrations held on eve of Women’s Day in govt., private offices

Felicitation of achievers, contests and cultural programmes organised

March 07, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that women are excelling in key roles in various fields, including space technology and politics.

Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri near here on Thursday, he said the Disha App has a record 1.30 crore registrations in A.P.

Women police officers cut the cake and celebrated the occasion.

AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Majji Babitha, while participating in the celebrations organised by the Vasavya Mahila Mandali, expressed concern over the rise in divorce cases and child marriages. The SLSA is trying to give free legal aid to the victims, she added.

Officers of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department felicitated Anganwadi workers at an event at KBN College. WD&CW NTR district Project Director G. Uma Devi stressed the need for improving literacy among girls for the all-round development of the country.

Machilipatnam Mayor Chitikena Venkateswaramma, District Legal Services Authority Secretary K.V. Ramakrishna, Krishna district WD&CW Project Director S. Suvarna and other officers felicitated some members of the Mahila Police and the rescued child marriage victims who are studying in various classes.

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division organised the Women’s Day celebrations on a grand scale. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said various competitions and games were organised including events for women’s safety, health and self-defence training. Additional DRMs M. Srikanth, P.E. Edwin and other officers participated in the celebrations.

At the Sub-Collector’s office, AP JAC Amaravati women’s wing held various events, including tug-of-war.

Women’s Day events, including cultural programmes, were held in various government departments and institutions.

.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.