Celebrations held on eve of Women’s Day in govt., private offices

March 07, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that women are excelling in key roles in various fields, including space technology and politics.

Participating in the International Women’s Day celebrations at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri near here on Thursday, he said the Disha App has a record 1.30 crore registrations in A.P.

Women police officers cut the cake and celebrated the occasion.

AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Majji Babitha, while participating in the celebrations organised by the Vasavya Mahila Mandali, expressed concern over the rise in divorce cases and child marriages. The SLSA is trying to give free legal aid to the victims, she added.

Officers of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department felicitated Anganwadi workers at an event at KBN College. WD&CW NTR district Project Director G. Uma Devi stressed the need for improving literacy among girls for the all-round development of the country.

Machilipatnam Mayor Chitikena Venkateswaramma, District Legal Services Authority Secretary K.V. Ramakrishna, Krishna district WD&CW Project Director S. Suvarna and other officers felicitated some members of the Mahila Police and the rescued child marriage victims who are studying in various classes.

The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division organised the Women’s Day celebrations on a grand scale. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil said various competitions and games were organised including events for women’s safety, health and self-defence training. Additional DRMs M. Srikanth, P.E. Edwin and other officers participated in the celebrations.

At the Sub-Collector’s office, AP JAC Amaravati women’s wing held various events, including tug-of-war.

Women’s Day events, including cultural programmes, were held in various government departments and institutions.

