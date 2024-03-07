New initiatives for female students on International Women’s Day

March 07, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

The British Council has launched British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM programme, in partnership with UK universities, for female STEM graduates wanting to pursue their Masters’ in the UK. Women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries will receive 25 scholarships across five higher education institutions: Queen Mary University of London, Anglia Ruskin University, Greenwich University, The University of Southampton and Coventry University. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, and English language support for courses such as Data Science, Computer Science, Pharmaceutical Science, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management, Civil Engineering Management, Intelligent Healthcare, Actuarial Science, among others. For more details about eligibility criteria, a full list of participating universities, available courses and university-specific deadlines, visit: https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/womeninstem-scholarships

Infrastructure software provider Progress has opened applications for the 2024 Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. Women residing in India and enrolled in the first year of an undergraduate programme in Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Computer Science Information Technology (CSIT) or related courses can apply. Last date to apply is April 12. For details and to apply, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility/women-in-stem-scholarships

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (IoE), Delhi-NCR, has announced a new scholarship for five meritorious female students who join a B.Tech. programme in the School of Engineering in 2024. Selected students will receive an annual disbursement of ₹100,000 for each year of their four-year engineering programme at the university. For details and application procedure, visit https://snuadmissions.com/

Hero Vired is launching a special scholarship initiative, #EmpowerHer, to provide special benefits to women learners, ahead of International Women’s Day. Throughout March, Hero Vired will offer a 25% scholarship to women learners across all programme batches starting in March and April 2024, including Product Management and Data Analytics to Extended Reality (AR +VR) and Gaming and e-sports. On completion, learners will receive a digital scholarship certificate, in addition to the programme completion certificate. For details, visit www.herovired.com

Amrita AHEAD, the online programme division of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced that all female students enrolling in any online degree programme will receive a 20% scholarship on their first semester fee. The initiative will run until March 31. For details, visit https://onlineamrita.com/

The Amrita Center for Cyber Security is organising ShaktiCTF, a capture-the-flag style ethical hacking contest for women on March 8 and 9. The event focuses on training and upskilling women in cybersecurity. For details and to register, visit https://ctf.shakticon.com/

College Vidya has launched a special initiative by offering a 20% scholarship on the first semester fees of any online degree programme facilitated through its platform till March 8. Prospective students can research and compare online degree programs, taking into account factors such as student reviews, placement partners, EMI facilities, and more. College Vidya also offers personalised career counselling services provided by industry experts and acommunity experience, allowing students to connect with batch mates and alumni from top online universities. For details, visit https://collegevidya.in/scholarship/

Zolo Scholar, a segment of ZoloStays, launched the Magalir Mattum campaign to empower 300 female students in partnered colleges. The initiative involves a range of activities such as enhancing mental wellness, promoting cybersecurity awareness and imparting self-defence skills.

Amazon India has announced that it will provide scholarships to 500 female students under the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship Programme in India, which will give them access to resources and opportunities to pursue careers in technology. Selected students will receive ₹50,000 a year for the duration of their courses in Computer Science or related fields. The programme also provides mentorship by Amazon employees and advanced personalised coding boot camps. This year, the students will also be provided with personal laptops to ensure seamless participation in boot camps, webinars and other engagements.