Women achievers in various fields honoured in Vizianagaram

March 07, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika on Thursday said that women have been playing a vital role in the development of the country with their balanced approach in handling family and job responsibilities.

The Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash and its women’s wing president Gudisha Jyoti organised celebrations on the eve of Women’s Day. Speaking on the occasion, she said that women had proved that they are second to none in all spheres.

She presented an Excellence Award to Dwarakamayi principal M. Asha Jyothi who had established an exclusive school for visually-challenged persons. Several other women who proved their talent in various fields were also felicitated.

The Chamber secretary Ravva Srinivas, advisory chairman V.V.S. Prasad, women’s wing leaders Kolagatla Sravani, Ravva Manju and others were present.

