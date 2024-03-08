International Women’s Day | Breaking barriers, confronting challenges

March 08, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

As the world comes together to honour International Women’s day, we acknowledge women’s achievements and contributions across various fields while recognising the persistent challenges they continue to face. From music and sports, to politics and science, the event serves as an annual reminder of the strides women have made. However, it also compels us to address the several barriers that still exist in achieving gender equality.

While women face challenges in sectors from health to pay parity and discrimination, The Hindu also looks at the various initiatives by State/district administrations and governments to help bridge the gap that remains on the path towards a more equitable future.