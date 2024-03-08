GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International Women’s Day | Breaking barriers, confronting challenges

March 08, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women’s Day.

Women’s Day. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

As the world comes together to honour International Women’s day, we acknowledge women’s achievements and contributions across various fields while recognising the persistent challenges they continue to face. From music and sports, to politics and science, the event serves as an annual reminder of the strides women have made. However, it also compels us to address the several barriers that still exist in achieving gender equality.

While women face challenges in sectors from health to pay parity and discrimination, The Hindu also looks at the various initiatives by State/district administrations and governments to help bridge the gap that remains on the path towards a more equitable future.

Collection - 19 stories

Lal Dead-the Moon Stirred in Me, by Seema Kohli at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi.
Art
Shakti: Fair & Fierce - Celebrating Feminine Power Through Art at Delhi’s NGMA
Dhriti Mankatalia
(Sitting from left) A.R. Dheeptha, Shivani Sunil Kumar, Unnimaya V. Nair, and Meeha Joel. (Standing from left) Vaishnavi Dinesh and K. Ardhra Devi. 
Kerala
Kozhikode girls band together to form all-girl musical group on International Women’s Day
Abdul Latheef Naha
Girl students showcasing their talent on stage at a programme, organised on the eve of International Women’s Day, at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Visakhapatnam
Health camps, fun activities mark celebrations on International Women’s Day eve
The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion of International Women’s Day in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. File photo
India
Cost of LPG cylinders to come down by ₹100: PM Modi
The Hindu Bureau
The first batch of women fire fighters who were inducted into the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
Kerala
Women inducted into Kerala’s Fire and Rescue Services for the first time
The Hindu Bureau
Special Prison for Women, Hyderabad.
Telangana
International Women’s Day | The struggles of female reformed convicts
Lavpreet Kaur
‘Many women do not enter the labour market due to their high domestic responsibilities’
Premium
The determinant in more women in the job market
Indira Hirway
Health
Anaemia, poor weight gain among pregnant women in rural areas still a cause for concern, says DPH
The Hindu Bureau
Women police officers and staff of the AP Police Headquarters are cutting a cake to mark International Women’s Day celebrations at Mangalagiri on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh
Celebrations held on eve of Women’s Day in govt., private offices
The Hindu Bureau
Rekha Karthikeyan
Kerala
Living the life of celebrity fisherwoman to the fullest amid challenges
Dhinesh Kallungal
Students from Greater Chennai Corporation-run schools playing football at the event organised ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday.
Chennai
Girl students of GCC-run schools discover their passion for football
The Hindu Bureau
Women work at a MGNREGS site in Hubballi, Karnataka. File
Premium
Fall and rise in women’s work participation
Sonalde Desai, Pallavi Choudhuri
In several parts of the country, especially in seasons when agricultural work is scarce, the construction industry becomes a vital source of employment for women. File
Premium
The burden of women in construction
Namrata Chindarkar,Divya Ravindranath
On this International Women’s Day, we must scrutinise the path towards gender parity, especially within healthcare. File
Premium
Bridging the gender gap in health research
Dr. Preetha Reddy
The good news is the emergence of more women-focused funds, women-headed incubators, and an increased sense of sisterhood perpetuated through communities of women entrepreneurs.
Bengaluru
International Women’s Day: Amid challenges, women start-up founders in Bengaluru find ways to thrive and support each other
Shilpa Elizabeth
Andhra Pradesh
Women achievers in various fields honoured in Vizianagaram
The Hindu Bureau
Sharmila Yadav, certified remote pilot trained under the government-backed “Drone Sister” programme, operates a drone to spray liquid fertiliser over a farm in Pataudi. Hundreds of women have been trained in rural India to fly fertiliser-spraying aircraft under the government-backed “Drone Sister” programme.
India
How ‘drone sisters’ are steering farming and social change
AFP
Rural women with Gouri Sanket Manjrekar who has set up Pankh India Foundation to help find market for their handicrafts.
Karnataka
Helping rural women find market for their craftware
B Rishikesh Bahadurdesai
Education
New initiatives for female students on International Women’s Day
Education Plus Team

