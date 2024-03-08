Shakti: Fair & Fierce - Celebrating Feminine Power Through Art at Delhi’s NGMA

March 08, 2024 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

Shakti: Fair & Fierce, a captivating exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi, which celebrates the energy and creativity of women, offers a platform to 55 contemporary female artists to share their perspectives through over 100 multi-layered works.

Shakti, a concept present in various world philosophies, embodies the divine feminine principle - the source of all creation, sustenance, and transformation. This exhibition, in collaboration with the Museum of Sacred Art, Belgium, explores the potent energy through different creative lenses and showcases the artists’ unique interpretations of the feminine experience.

The collection boasts a rich tapestry of artistic mediums, from paintings and sculptures to photographs, digital media, and intricate embroideries. Senior artists such as Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman, and Arpana Caur have showcased their works along with emerging talents such as Keerti Pooja and Sonal Varshneya. The exhibition features captivating photography by Saadiya Kochar and thought-provoking work by artists Charuvi Agrawal and Richa Navani experimenting with digital media

Divided into three distinct sections, the exhibition offers a multifaceted exploration of the theme. Saadiya Kochar’s photographic series, inspired by Kaifi Azmi’s poem ‘Aurat’ (woman), takes viewers on a poignant journey through the lives of Kashmiri women facing conflict. Her images capture their resilience and strength as they go about their daily lives.

Several intricately detailed embroidery works by local artists add another layer of cultural richness to the exhibition. There is a recurring theme of the mythical and spiritual. From Jayasri Burman’s painting in watercolours representing Shri Krishna sitting atop the naga (venomous snake) to save humanity from its deadly bite, , to Shanthamani Muddaiah’s charcoal installations, each piece presents a unique perspective on the artists’ perception of the feminine within the realm of myths and spirituality.

The exhibition is a powerful testament to the diverse voices and visions of women artists. By embracing a multitude of artistic expressions and narratives, it celebrates the strength, resilience, and creative spirit inherent in the feminine energy that shapes the world.

At National Gallery of Modern Arts, Jaipur House, India Gate Hexagon, New Delhi ; Till March 31; 10am to 6pm (Monday closed)