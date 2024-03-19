GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha elections 2024 live updates | After announcing tie-up with BJP, PMK's Anbumani to share stage with PM Modi in Salem today

After taking out a roadshow covering 2.5 km in Coimbatore on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 58 people who died in a series of bomb blasts 26 years ago — on February 14, 1998, in Coimbatore

March 19, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore: BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore, Monday, March 18, 2024.

Coimbatore: BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Coimbatore, Monday, March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on March 18 announced it would join the BJP-led NDA and fight the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the PMK said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party founder S. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, though a majority of party office-bearers and cadres reportedly preferred an alliance with the AIADMK.

Dr. Anbumani is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has been tasked by the party to distribute these guarantee cards to at least 10,000 households in every assembly segment. The cards - list out some of the assurances made by the party during the course of its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

  • March 19, 2024 07:35
    What defections say about political ideologies

    The ideological barrier for entry into the BJP is as low as it is for exit from the Congress, going by the exodus from the latter and the mass migration into the former in recent days. This makes both the parties, and their leaders, appear cynical opportunists.

    Also Read | Congress in damage control mode over influential tribal leader’s likely shift to BJP

    Careerists in the Congress have all migrated to the saffron pastures of the BJP. Does this mean that both parties form an indistinguishable barren land of absent ideology? Not quite. There is a difference between the two parties in balancing careerist opportunism with ideological fidelity. Read more

  • March 19, 2024 07:34
    Congress pushes for young voters in Lok Sabha election

    Repeatedly tripped by the first time voters the Congress is trying to walk the extra mile in this poll season bringing yuva guarantee cards with promises centred around employment to their doorstep. 

    Compared to 2019, the first time voters who are classified as anyone between the age of 18 and 19, is up by 20%. A total of 1.8 crore voters fall under this category, while 19.7 crore voters fall under the age group of 20 to 29 years, who the Congress is particularly targeting. Read more

  • March 19, 2024 07:33
    Modi undertakes roadshow, pays homage to 1998 blast victims in Coimbatore

    After taking out a roadshow covering 2.5 km in Coimbatore on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 58 people who died in a series of bomb blasts 26 years ago — on February 14, 1998, in the city.

    Amid shouting of slogans “Modi Modi”, “ Meendum Modi”, “We Want Modi”, “Jai Shri Ram”, and “Bharat Matha Ki Jai” by the BJP cadre and supporters, who had lined up on either side of the road, Mr. Modi arrived at R.S. Puram, which was one of the places of the serial blasts. Read more

  • March 19, 2024 07:33
    PMK ends suspense, decides to join NDA

    Dr. Anbumani is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19.

    Dr. Anbumani is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19. Read more

