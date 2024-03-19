March 19, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on March 18 announced it would join the BJP-led NDA and fight the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the PMK said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party founder S. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, though a majority of party office-bearers and cadres reportedly preferred an alliance with the AIADMK.

Click here for the full schedule

Dr. Anbumani is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19.