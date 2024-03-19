The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on March 18 announced it would join the BJP-led NDA and fight the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the PMK said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party founder S. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, though a majority of party office-bearers and cadres reportedly preferred an alliance with the AIADMK.Click here for the full schedule
Dr. Anbumani is expected to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Salem on March 19.
Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has been tasked by the party to distribute these guarantee cards to at least 10,000 households in every assembly segment. The cards - list out some of the assurances made by the party during the course of its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.