PMK will soon announce its alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha polls: Anbumani Ramadoss

The PMK president said that to bring about people-centric policies, was the true work of a political party

February 03, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK will soon announce its stand on an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the party would take a decision on his contesting in the elections, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, adding that he would abide by the party’s decision.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls | PMK to form alliance, S. Ramadoss to decide on allies

Speaking to reporters in Salem, he said that anyone could start a political party and work for the welfare of the people. This is what people entering politics must do, he said. On actor Vijay’s foray into politics, he said Mr. Vijay should talk about his party’s ideology, and, extending his congratulations to the actor, urged him to work for people-centric schemes.

Regarding issues between the T.N. government and Governor R.N. Ravi, Dr. Anbumani said there was an ego clash between the government and the Governor, and due to this, people, universities, and students were suffering.

Responding to a question on allowing jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji to continue in the Cabinet, he said that only Chief Minister M.K. Stalin could take a decision in this matter. “We don’t know why he has been continuing as a Minister without a portfolio for so long,” he added.

Referring to the Kilambakkam bus stand in Chennai, Dr. Anbumani said that the T.N. government should ensure all arrangements are in place, before making big changes. People are now finding it difficult to reach the Kilambakkam bus stand, and are spending a lot to get there, he said, and alleged that the government was trying to shift the Koyambedu (CMBT) bus stand to Kilambakkam in a hurry. “The Koyambedu land should not be used for a mall or supermarket. The PMK will not allow anything at the Koyambedu bus stand, except for a public park,” he said.

