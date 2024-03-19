GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls: 1,994 centenarian voters to cast their ballot in Mysuru

March 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The highest number of centenarian voters is in H.D. Kote, followed by Hunsur.

The highest number of centenarian voters is in H.D. Kote, followed by Hunsur. | Photo Credit: File photo

Nearly 2,000 centenarians are eligible to cast their ballot in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru district.

Out of 1,994 centenarian voters in the district, 1,245 are women and 749 are men. The highest number of centenarian voters is in H.D. Kote, followed by Hunsur. The least is in Narasimharaja. The centenarians, like the last Assembly polls, can vote from home.

In 11 Assembly constituencies that come under Mysuru district, there is only one transgender voter aged between 85 and 99. The 11 constituencies and the number of centenarian voters are: Krishnaraja (208), Chamaraja (164), Narasimharaja (76), Chamundeshwari (197), Hunsur (230), H.D. Kote (240), Periyapatna (131), K.R. Nagar (156), Nanjangud (191), Varuna (216), and T. Narasipura (185).

According to data sourced from the Mysuru district administration, the district has 41,617 senior citizens who are aged between 85 and 99, and are eligible to vote. The highest number of senior citizen voters are in Krishnaraja (5,880), followed by 4,708 voters in Chamaraja, and 4,409 voters in Chamundeshwari.

Out of 41,617 voters in the 85-99 age category, 23,075 are women and 18,541 are men. The number of voters in 85-99 year category are: 2,664 in Periyapatna, 3,551 in K.R. Nagar, 3,698 in Hunsur, 3,473 in H.D. Kote, 3,671 in Nanjangud, 4,409 in Chamundeshwari, 5,880 in Krishnaraja, 4,708 in Chamaraja, 2,857 in Narasimharaja, 3,565 in Varuna, and 3,141 in T. Narasipura.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.