Supreme Court allows Sharad Pawar ‘s NCP faction to use ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

Supreme Court further directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to issue a public notice saying NCP’s ‘clock’ symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.

March 19, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and said it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate.

Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and said it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on March 19 allowed the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar to use ‘man blowing turha’ as party symbol for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The top court also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reserve the ‘man blowing turha’ symbol for the Sharad Pawar faction and said it should not allot the symbol to any other party or candidate.

The Supreme Court further directed the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP to issue a public notice saying NCP’s ‘clock’ symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.

“Declaration about ‘clock’ poll symbol being sub-judice has to be made in all poll-related advertisements by Ajit Pawar group,” said the top court.

General Elections 2024 / Assembly Elections / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / state politics / Election Commission of India

