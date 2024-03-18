Lok Sabha polls 2024 | NDA finalises seat-sharing agreement in Bihar

March 18, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on March 18, finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

The announcement was made by BJP Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will fight in 17 seats while JD(U) will contest in 16. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest in five seats.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Upendra Kushwaha will fight in one seat each.

In 2019, the BJP and JD(U) swept Bihar by winning 33 out of 40 seats. Lok Shakti Party had won six seats.