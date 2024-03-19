GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren resigns from party

Sita Soren expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family

March 19, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jama Sita Soren, in Ranchi. File

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Jama Sita Soren, in Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

In a blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sita Soren, who is party MLA from the Jama Assembly seat from Dumka, tendered her resignation from the party on March 19, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family.

She is also sister-in-law of former chief minister Hemant Soren who is currently in jail in connection with a money laundering case. Ms. Soren has sent her resignation letter to party chief Shibu Soren.

In the letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Ms. Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family.

Ms. Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Ms. Sita voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos.

"I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," she said.

When approached for comment, party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyya acknowledged hearing about the resignation but said the official letter was yet to reach him.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Jharkhand / state politics / Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.