March 19, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Meta on Tuesday announced to use keyword detection to make easier for fact-checking partners across India to find and rate content related to the elections. It has 11 independent fact-checking partners across India covering 15 languages.

The U.S. based social media giant announced measures for the upcoming 18th General Elections starting April 19 till June 1, 2024.

They have been given a new research tool, Meta Content Library, to help them in their work, informed Meta.

The AI-generated content will also be reviewed and rated by the independent fact-checkers. They can rate a content as ‘Altered’, which includes “faked, manipulated or transformed audio, video, or photos.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Once a piece of content is rated as ‘altered’, it will appear lower in Feed on Facebook. On Instagram, altered content gets filtered out of Explore and is featured less prominently in feed and stories.

Meta labels photorealistic images created using Meta AI by putting visible markers, watermarks and metadata embedded within image files.

“We are also building tools to label AI generated images from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock that users post to Facebook, Instagram and Threads.”

It will activate an India-specific Elections Operations Center to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps in real time.

Meta also asks advertisers globally to disclose when they use AI or digital methods to create or alter a political or social issue ad in certain cases.

Meta has partnered with Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to introduce a WhatsApp helpline to deal with AI-generated misinformation, especially deep fakes, providing a platform for reporting and verifying suspicious media. The service will support multiple languages.

“We’re also working with MCA to conduct training sessions for law enforcement officials and other stakeholders on advanced techniques of combating misinformation, including deep fakes using effective open source tools.”

WhatsApp will continue to limit ability to forward messages and has announced last year that any message that has been forwarded once can only be forwarded to one group at a time, rather than the previous limit of five.

Meta will not allow ads that contain content debunked by third party fact checkers. “We also don’t allow ads that discourage people from voting, question the legitimacy of an upcoming or ongoing election, or with premature claims of election victory.”

Advertisers who run ads are required to complete an authorization process and include a “paid for by” disclaimer. Meta claims to provide information about advertiser targeting choices, and ads delivery, in the publicly available Ad Library. All social issue, electoral and political ads information is stored in the Ad Library for seven years.