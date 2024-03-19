Will ensure more funds are provided to Telangana in Modi Government’s next term: BJP leaders

March 19, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have, on Tuesday, promised that if their party candidates are elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they will ensure that the next Government led by Modi at the Centre provides sufficient funds for the development of the State, which will be much more than the ₹7 lakh crore given in the last 10 years.

Senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC chairperson K. Laxman, former Minister Eatala Rajender and others spoke at a farmers connect public meeting held in Keesara, Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday. They said that people have not been able to experience any change following the transfer of power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress party following the State Assembly elections-2023 held in December last.

“The Congress Government is following the footsteps of the erstwhile Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Nothing has changed for the people as the promised guarantees are not being implemented on one pretext or other with new conditions being enforced like linking with white ration cards. What happened to the filling up of vacant posts, unemployment doles or financial assistance to women? We are also witnessing power cuts,” charged Mr. Laxman.

He tried to convince the gathering that a change in the fortunes of the people can be brought forth only by supporting the saffron party. “The BRS had cheated all sections of the society during its rule. Both the Congress and BRS are family based parties more focused on protection of the first families. Please elect BJP for the sake of your children’s bright future,” said the MP.

Mr. Rajender was more caustic accusing Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, of indulging in “cheap rhetoric” and becoming “arrogant” after coming to power. While former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao acted like a “Tughlaq”, Mr. Reddy was talking like a “broker” and dared them to put up candidates against him in Malkajgiri constituency from where he was contesting.

It was “impossible” to implement the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver by the Congress Government and challenged the Chief Minister to implement it. “I had warned KCR about ₹1 lakh farm loan waiver and release of Rythu Bandhu funds for all and sundry. But, he did not listen even when landlords were getting money while the poor farmers watched in dismay,” he said.

The former MLA claimed that Prime Minister Modi had put “restrictions” on financial assistance to farmers while increasing the scope of insurance making an acre as a unit rather than a mandal. There was no shortage of fertiliser and seeds anymore, he stated and pointed out leaders who had opposed Mr. Modi in last elections have all been returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.