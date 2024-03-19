GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Indian Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Taranjit Singh Sandhu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for his political innings.

March 19, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delh

PTI
Former Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joinsed the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi, on March 19, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Former Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joinsed the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi, on March 19, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the BJP on Tuesday amid the possibility that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar in Punjab.

He joined the party in the presence of its general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.

  

Joining the BJP, Mr. Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-U.S. relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

“This development should also reach hometown Amritsar,” he said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda for his political innings.

