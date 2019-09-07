Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

Landers are always on slippery slope

Members of the India media cover the developments at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility in Bengaluru on September 6, 2019, as the countdown for the proposed soft-landing of the Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.

Members of the India media cover the developments at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility in Bengaluru on September 6, 2019, as the countdown for the proposed soft-landing of the Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Only on April 11, Beresheet, an Israeli private moon mission, crashed on the moon

It could be weeks before the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reveals what precisely prevented lander Vikram from making a smooth touchdown on the moon, but the most recent failure of a similar sort is Beresheet, a private moon mission by Israeli non-profit organisation SpaceIL. It crashed on the lunar surface on April 11.

Beresheet was launched aboard a Falcon rocket made by the U.S.-based Space X, and at $100 million (₹700 crore approximately), it was cheaper than Chandrayaan-2 that cost about $140 million (₹980 crore approximately). Beresheet’s journey lasted 49 days, compared to ISRO’s 46.

The Israeli spacecraft had a rocky journey through space. However, telemetry data suggested that the lander was performing well until about 500 metres from its scheduled touchdown on the moon. The gyroscope engine that keeps the spacecraft oriented and regulates its speed reportedly failed and given that the object was plummeting at nearly 500 kmph, was impossible to control by earth-bound scientists.

“The key challenge of landers is the large communication lag once it starts descending. The NASA’s Mars mission had its equivalent seven minutes of terror like the ISRO’s 15 minutes of today... This is a technological limitation that, even in principle, cannot be overcome,” according to Jatan Mehta, science writer and a former science officer with Team Indus, a private space-based company once set to launch a lander mission from India.

Also Read
Getting set: Hoisting of the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft integration. ISRO ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

 

A key challenge with understanding what precisely went wrong with Vikram is that there is no ‘black box’ that can be retrieved or examined as in the case of a plane crash. Scientists can only rely on telemetry data that was beamed. “While complex, the causes can be determined though because landers everywhere have similar basic features — like a car,” Mr. Mehta reckoned.

China for its part has had the most recent successes with landers with its Chang’e 3 and Chang’e 4 in 2013 and 2018 both landing on the moon as planned.

An antenna tracks the moon at ISTRAC prior to the anticipated soft landing of Vikram, in Bengaluru on Friday.

An antenna tracks the moon at ISTRAC prior to the anticipated soft landing of Vikram, in Bengaluru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

 

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Sci-Tech Science
space programme
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 11:15:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/landers-are-always-on-slippery-slope/article29363044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandryaan 2’s orbiter
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
You are reading
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: We may have had a stumbling block but we won't stop, says PM Modi
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY