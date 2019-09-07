Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

"Work would continue on the flagship Gaganyaan crewed mission set for 2022," Sivan said.

ISRO is returning to its routine missions starting the end of October, Chairman K. Sivan said on Saturday.

Speaking to state broadcaster Doordarshan News, Dr. Sivan said the landing failure of Chandrayaan-2 did not affect ongoing projects. RISAT-2B was the last to be launched on May 22.

ISRO would take up Cartosat-3, a high-resolution earth observation satellite, in October. Within a week of it it would launch RISAT-2BR1.

