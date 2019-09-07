Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission — complete coverage

15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over

Media persons watch a live broadcast of Chandryaan 2 lander Vikram’s planned soft-landing at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network centre in Bengaluru early on September 7, 2019.

Media persons watch a live broadcast of Chandryaan 2 lander Vikram’s planned soft-landing at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network centre in Bengaluru early on September 7, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

About 400 journalists gathered at a makeshift media centre in an expansive lawn at the ISTRAC in Bengaluru.

The anticipation across the country to watch Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram set down on the moon paralleled the feverish wait of a sports fan preceding a big game.

By nightfall on Friday, #Chandrayaan2 was on top of the Inida Twitter trends with about 100,000 tweets every hour. National Geographic had roped in a former NASA astronaut for its live telecast of the event. Celebrities across the world — including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and entrepreneur Jeff Bezos — cheered for India in its second lunar exploration mission.

About 400 journalists gathered at a makeshift media centre in an expansive lawn at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. Like vehicles in the city’s traffic, TV reporters and camera persons jostled to get the best pictures. A few others were mining information from a few scientists and science writers present.

Defining moment

Four hundred metres away, at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISRO scientists, headed by Chairman K. Sivan, were awaiting the defining moment of their years-long work. As the space vehicle approached its destination, the women and men who had toiled on it, were hoping and continuing to work for its successful soft-landing. Accompanying the scientists at MOX were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government officials and 60 students from classes 8 to 10, who had won ISRO’s online quiz.

“The entire world awaits the data from Chandrayaan-2,” Dr. Sivan had said on the eve of the landing.

Indian Space Research Organisation employees react at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network centre in Bengaluru early on September 7, 2019 as they watch the live broadcast of the planned soft-landing of the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon.

Indian Space Research Organisation employees react at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network centre in Bengaluru early on September 7, 2019 as they watch the live broadcast of the planned soft-landing of the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the surface of the moon.  

 

But the soft-landing itself, Dr. Sivan had hinted, was usually a suspense thriller. “[It] is extremely complex and we will experience approximately 15 minutes of terror,” he had said after offering prayers at Tirumala on July 13.

Expectant silence

As Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram (named after Vikram Sarabhai) began its descent, an expectant silence prevailed in the ISTRAC campus, with hush falling over the voluble media centre. Even the Prime Minister’s hitherto beaming face suddenly grew solemn.

At about 1:50 a.m. (IST) on Saturday, when Vikram began its vertical descent phase, Dr. Sivan conveyed a message to the the Prime Minister.

Ten minutes later when the latter left his seat, the media guessed something was wrong.

But there was no official announcement. Then, at 2.16 a.m., Dr. Sivan, with a slight shake in his voice, said, “Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communications from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Sci-Tech Science
space programme
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 11:19:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/chandryaan-2-vikram-lander-debacle-15-nervous-minutes-that-united-india-smiles-vanished-tension-took-over/article29363206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
After Vikram lander debacle, ISRO shifts focus to Chandryaan 2’s orbiter
You are reading
15 nervous minutes that united India: When smiles vanished and tension took over
ISRO launches to resume in October: Sivan
ISRO emerges the star of the show
Landers are always on slippery slope
2.1 km from moon's surface, Vikram goes silent
From ‘all is not lost’ to ‘a broken dream’: foreign media’s mixed reactions to Chandrayaan 2
Watch | Modi's pep talk to ISRO scientists after loss of communication with Vikram lunar lander
Chandrayaan 2: nation rallies behind ISRO after it lost contact with Vikram lander
Modi gives a tight hug to an emotional ISRO chief
Chandrayaan 2: We may have had a stumbling block but we won't stop, says PM Modi
Chandrayaan 2: Vikram on the cusp of historic lunar landing
“No need to get dejected”, PM tells ISRO scientists
Communications from lander ‘Vikram’ lost: ISRO
Soft landing on moon | This mission is for the planet, says former astronaut
Chandrayaan 2 chronicles: ISRO, orbiter, lander, rover indulge in ‘banter’ ahead of touchdown
Chandrayaan 2 | A chequered story
Chandrayaan 2: when Vikram sets foot on the moon
Modi to witness ‘Vikram’ soft-landing on moon
Chandrayaan-2 lander homing in on moon
Chandrayaan 2 | Moon lander Vikram all set to land on September 7
Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram undergoes first of 2 ‘de-orbiting’ manoeuvres
Chandrayaan 2 completes final lunar orbit manoeuvre, stage set for lander separation
Chandrayaan-2 narrows gap from Moon
Chandrayaan 2 sends first moon picture
Chandrayaan-2 placed deftly in lunar orbit
Chandrayaan-2: It was a tense 30 minutes, says ISRO Chairman
Chandrayaan-2 successfully inserted into Lunar orbit
Crucial manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 today
Watch: Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully
Chandrayaan-2 launch live: spacecraft successfully placed in orbit
Chandrayaan-2 to try moon landing on Sept. 7
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 22
ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch
How will Chandrayaan 2 study the moon?
The Hindu Science Quiz: Of Chandrayaan-2, India’s Moon Mission
Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
Chandrayaan-2 all set for 3.84 lakh km voyage
India’s Moon Mission: Ten things to know about Chandrayaan-2
ISRO’s lunar touchdown has dry run on soil fetched from Tamil Nadu
Ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch, ISRO chairman K. Sivan offers special prayers at Udupi Krishna mutt
Chandrayaan-2 will carry 14 Indian payloads
Chandrayaan-2 most complex mission: ISRO chief Sivan
ISRO plans to land a rover on lunar south pole: Sivan
‘Chandrayaan 2 will carry NASA’s laser instruments to Moon’
Lunar lander faces crucial test
Scaled down test for safe landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander
Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle to be moved to launchpad by Sunday
Chandrayaan-2: Lunar orbiter spacecraft arrives in Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-2 launch on July 15: ISRO
ISRO gears up for Chandrayaan-2 mission
Chandrayaan-1 data confirms presence of ice on Moon: NASA
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY