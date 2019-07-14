Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch

Chandrayaan 2, India’s second Moon mission, is all set to be launched on July 15, 2019. Ten years after India's first moon mission, this is Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) third deep space mission after the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Chandrayaan-2, which will be launched at 2.51 a.m. from Sriharikota, includes a lander and a rover for the first time in an Indian space mission. The moon landing is planned for September 6 or 7, close to the lunar South Pole.